Naina Leo Joins Attain, LLC

With nearly 30 years of experience in the public sector, Leo is a leader known for helping federal government clients transform their organizations using innovative technologies and business practices, including agile software development, process improvement, systems engineering, business analytics, and program management. She has successfully led management consulting engagements and large-scale implementations at the General Services Administration, Department of Commerce, Department of Transportation, and Department of Veterans Affairs, among many others.

Leo is President of the Board of AFCEA Bethesda and has served as the Vice President of AFCEA Bethesda's Health IT Day. Prior to joining Attain, Leo served as Executive Vice President at NetImpact Strategies, where she was responsible for the company's Federal Civilian business unit. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at companies including PwC, IBM, and Octo Consulting Group.

"I am thrilled to join Attain, a company known for leading with innovation and robust delivery excellence," said Leo. "I look forward to helping Attain continue its momentum, bringing holistic, agile, and customer-centered transformation to clients," she said.

"At Attain, we are proud to be a next-generation consultancy, focused on driving digital transformation and outcomes for our clients," shared Attain President and COO Manish Agarwal. "Naina's innovative and consultative approach, significant industry knowledge, and proven ability to deliver mission-focused value to clients are a great match for Attain."

About Attain

Based in McLean, Va., Attain is a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm comprised of innovative problem solvers who disrupt the status quo to change the world and improve the lives of those they serve. Powered by extreme automation, Attain leverages a holistic, agile, secure, and customer-centered approach to digital transformation, advancing our clients' missions across the government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit landscapes. For more information, please visit attain.com.

