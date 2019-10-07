NAIOP DC l MD Recognizes 1701 Rhode Island, 1101 Sixteenth Street, and Akridge COO Sarah Knuston with Awards of Excellence

1701 Rhode Island won three awards: Award of Excellence, Best Real Estate Transaction – Sale or ReCapitalization over $25 million; Award of Excellence, Best Washington, DC Urban Office up to 150,000 Square Feet; and Best of the Best – Transaction. These awards are a testament to the building's creative redevelopment deal and its striking design. Akridge partnered with Alcion Ventures, L.P., to purchase the former YMCA and redevelop it into a trophy office building. Akridge leased the entire building and within two months of delivery, sold the property to an entity affiliated with EXAN Capital. Hickok Cole Architects designed the building and Whiting-Turner Contracting Company was the general contractor.

David Kitchens of Cooper Carry, who presented the Best Urban Office award, noted that, "The judges stated that the building's distinct copper frame and large floor-to-ceiling glass openings is a welcoming relief from most other all glass building renovations."

1101 Sixteenth Street won two awards, the Award of Merit, Best Washington, DC Urban Office up to 150,000 Square Feet and the Award of Excellence, Best Amenity Space. These awards recognize the transformation of two brutalist buildings into one, beautifully proportioned, trophy office building with a stunning lobby. The lobby features a three-dimensional, floor-to-ceiling sculptural wall, connects multiple levels, and creates a mirrored, indoor-outdoor experience. Akridge and Stars REI partnered to develop 1101 Sixteenth Street, which was designed by HOK and built by Clark Construction Group.

When awarding the project, Kitchens praised its "exceptional attention to detail and expressive use of materials (through which) the designers created a truly unique urban experience."

NAIOP DC l MD also recognized Sarah Knuston for her incredible contributions to the organization over the past year. In addition to her demanding role leading all of Akridge's internal company functions, Sarah chaired NAIOP DC l MD's new special events committee. She applied her innovative thinking to develop programs that helped differentiate the chapter and support its mission of providing unparalleled industry networking, leading educational programs, industry trends, and cutting-edge research.

"Akridge is incredibly honored by these awards," said Matt Klein, Akridge's President and CEO. "We delivered two office buildings this year, both of which were under 150,000 square feet, and they won the Award of Excellence and Award of Merit. They are a testament to both our team and to our project partners. We are committed to delivering buildings that provide lasting value for our clients and our communities and these projects did just that."

