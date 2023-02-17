NAIOP Houston Celebrates their 35th Annual Broker of the Year Awards Honoring Houston's Remarkable Commercial Real Estate Producers

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAIOP Houston celebrated the achievements of the top commercial real estate professionals during its 35th Annual Broker of the Year awards ceremony held at the River Oaks Country Club on February 15, 2023. The top industry performers were honored for their 2022 accomplishments in the office and industrial sectors with NAIOP Houston's Deal of the Year, Broker of the Year, and Rising Star awards.

"NAIOP celebrated Houston's most accomplished real estate professionals in the industry during its Annual Broker of the Year Awards ceremony," stated Larry Sloan, President of NAIOP Houston. "These professionals exemplify the most outstanding qualities in our industry."

The 2022 Office Broker of the Year was awarded to Kevin Kushner with CBRE. In 2022, Kushner and his team worked on six office leases of more than approximately 100,000 SF. Kushner has numerous industry accolades and is involved in multiple organizations.

The 2022 Industrial Broker of the Year was awarded to John Simons for his work on Cedarport Business Park, the largest business park to be developed in the Houston area. Simons plays an integral role in identifying key sites throughout the Houston area, and in some cases in areas where a true submarket has not yet been established. Simons is involved in many of Houston's most notable and large transactions and is involved in numerous organizations.

NAIOP Houston's 2022 Office Deal of the Year was awarded to Brandon Clarke, Graham Horton, Kendall Hughes, and Ryan Roth with JLL. Their client, Apache, needed 300,000 square feet of Class A office space in Westchase or the Energy Corridor, which was not available. The JLL team created an option that did not exist at One Briarlake Plaza, working with the landlord's brokerage team to secure 3 large contiguous blocks of space in the building leased by other tenants. This required complex negotiations with the landlord and multiple outside parties, which is not traditional in large tenant transactions.

NAIOP Houston's 2022 Industrial Deal of the Year was awarded to John Nicholson a Principal at Colliers. Nicholson was recognized for his work with Crenshaw on the largest industrial outdoor storage transaction in Houston's history at over $150,000,000. Multiple parties were interested in smaller sites inside of the land, resulting in higher-than-normal pricing. Nicholson was able to secure the entire 75 acres as a lease for the owner. This location will be a landmark for future supply chain professionals to utilize, helping the Port of Houston move cargo.

