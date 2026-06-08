NAIOP Selects Ryan Companies as 2026 North American Developer of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, has selected Ryan Companies US, Inc. as its 2026 Developer of the Year – the association's highest honor. The award will be presented during NAIOP's fall conference this October in Denver.

"We are deeply honored and incredibly grateful to NAIOP for naming Ryan Companies as the 2026 Developer of the Year, a recognition that validates our long-term strategy and our ability to adapt and thrive across economic cycles while delivering with excellence for our clients," said Brian Murray, chief executive officer of Ryan Companies. "This prestigious award is a testament to our team members nationwide, whose collective dedication, innovation and passion are what bring our culture and values to life every day."

Founded in 1938, Ryan Companies has grown into one of North America's leading commercial real estate firms, providing development, architecture, engineering, construction, investment and property management services. The company's integrated platform delivers projects across the industrial, housing, mission critical, healthcare, office, retail, senior living and mixed-use sectors throughout the United States.

"Ryan Companies exemplifies the qualities this award is intended to recognize – innovation, leadership, vision and meaningful community impact," said Marc Selvitelli, CAE, president and CEO of NAIOP.

Ryan was selected for its outstanding record of innovation, sustainable development, philanthropy and industry leadership. Notable projects include Highland Bridge in St. Paul, Minnesota, which transformed the former Ford Motor Company assembly plant into a vibrant mixed-use community; Oracle's waterfront corporate campus in Austin, Texas; and Pullman Crossings in Chicago, a redevelopment that has generated jobs and investment in the city's historic Pullman neighborhood.

Since 1979, this award has recognized a company that best exemplifies leadership, innovation and positive impact within the commercial real estate industry. Ryan Companies was selected by a panel of experienced developers following a rigorous evaluation process.

About NAIOP (naiop.org)

NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, is the leading organization for developers, owners, investors and related professionals. NAIOP advances responsible development that creates jobs and strengthens communities.

About Ryan Companies US, Inc. (ryancompanies.com)

Founded in 1938, Ryan Companies offers comprehensive commercial real estate services as a national developer, designer, builder, capital markets advisor and real estate manager, with a focus on creating places for people to thrive.

SOURCE NAIOP