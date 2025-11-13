NAIPO Brings Family Wellness Home with Nine Featured Deals During Walmart AE1 -- Big Savings on Kids' Bikes, Playsets, Fitness Gear and Sports Equipment

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While many are still waiting for Black Friday, NAIPO is already making waves with some of the year's hottest family-wellness deals during Walmart's AE1 Event (November 13–16). From $20 pickleball paddles to a 10-foot climbing dome that's sure to make your backyard the neighborhood highlight, this lineup is designed for the modern, active, and wellness-focused family.

Walmart NAIPO AE1 DEALS 13-16th Big Savings on Kids’ Bikes, Playsets, Fitness Gear and Sports Equipment

NAIPO, long known for its massage and recovery devices, is now stepping into the broader arena of family fitness, outdoor play and healthy living. The nine featured items—ranging from kids' bicycles and playground-style climbing domes to golf sets, pickleball paddles and a compact under-desk elliptical—mirror two major lifestyle currents: families reclaiming time together, and consumers prioritising wellness, sustainability and meaning in everyday living.

Why now? U.S. consumers are increasingly placing health, connection and value at the forefront of their purchases. Studies show families are spending more on experiences, outdoor movement, home-based wellness and sustainable-minded purchases. NAIPO's new offerings align perfectly with those trends: bringing movement (cycling, climbing, playing), home-based fitness (the under-desk elliptical), value discounts, and family-togetherness.

"NAIPO has always believed wellness begins at home," said a NAIPO spokesperson.

"This November, we're proud to offer products that encourage family movement, learning and togetherness—at accessible prices during Walmart's AE1 and extended Deals events."

"Parents are tired of overpriced toys that break in a week… We're blowing the doors off with pro-level quality at prices that make grandparents cry happy tears."

Featured Walmart AE1 & Extended Deals (selected dates noted)

14" Kids Bike Blue (3–6 Y/O) — 56% off

Deal price: $56.99 (was $129.99) — Nov 13–16 (AE1)

4.0/5 (1,059 reviews)

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Naipo-12-Kids-Girls-and-Boys-Blue-Bike-for-Age-2-5-Years-Old-Kid-s-Bicycle/1813105993

Built for beginner riders with adjustable seats (37"–42"), dual handbrakes and a coaster rear brake.

Customer:"Great beginner bike! Perfect size for my 4 & 5 year olds. Assembly was quick and easy… The price is cheap but the product is NOT. Highly recommended." — Destini (Verified Purchase)

Kid Bike Green with Training Wheels — 58% off

Deal price: $70.99 (was $167.99) — Nov 13–16 (AE1)

4.1/5 (197 ratings)

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Naipo-14-Kid-Bike-Green-Children-Bikes-for-Boys-Girls-Age-Removable-Training-Wheels-Bicycle/5586301866

Solid assembly and kid-tested durability make it a top pick for parents looking for value and reliability.

Customer:"My 4-year-old grandson LOVES this bike!!! It's solid and sturdy with a FANTASTIC PRICE!" — Kimberly (5 stars)

Kid Bike with Training Wheels (Gradient Purple) — 51% off

Deal price: $70.99 (was $167.99) — Nov 13–16 (AE1)

4.2/5 (41 ratings)

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Naipo-14-Kid-Bike-for-Boys-and-Girls-Gradient-Purple-Bicycle-with-Training-Wheels-Bell-Dual-Brakes/17302704338

Training-wheel option, bell and dual brakes—designed to help toddlers graduate to pedal power.

Customer:"My 3 year old grandson was ready for a big boy bike, and this is just right… he's learning." — Devi (5 stars)

10FT Climbing Dome with Hammock Swing — 56% off

Deal price: $141.99 (was $319.99) — Nov 13–16 (AE1)

4.6/5 (5 ratings)

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Naipo-10FT-Climbing-Dome-with-Hammock-Swing-Kids-Outdoor-Jungle-Gym-Playground-Climber-500-lbs-Gift-for-Boys-Girls-Orange-Green/16538569019

A vibrant jungle-gym climber with hammock swing and a 500-lb capacity that encourages outdoor play and social interaction.

Customer:"Jungle gym is great." — Barbara (Verified Purchase)

Piece Junior Golf Club Set — 46% off

Deal price: $117.99 (was $219.99) — Nov 13–16 (AE1)

5.0/5 (16 reviews)

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Naipo-Blue-Junior-Kids-Golf-Club-Set/12226153029

A complete junior set with stand bag and head cover — crafted for beginner golfers and built to last.

Customer:"The first golf set for my 7-year-old… The clubs are made of great quality… Excellent value!" — Jack (Verified Purchase)

Piece Golf Club Set (Men's / Right-Handed) — 55% off

Deal price: $167.99 (was $369.99) — Nov 13–16 (AE1)

4.2/5 (110 ratings)

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Naipo-Golf-Club-Set-for-Men-13-Piece-Complete-Golf-Set-for-Right-Handed-with-Stand-Bag-3-Bonus-Head-Covers/1093930133

A full starter set with stand bag and extra head covers — a simple way for recreational players to get on the course.

Customer:"These golf clubs are awesome. Got them for my very tall granddaughter, she loves them." — Anonymous (5 stars)

Electric Under-Desk Elliptical (MaxKare) — 47% off

Deal price: $67.99 (was $128.99) — Nov 13–16 (AE1)

4.4/5 (54 ratings)

https://www.walmart.com/ip/MaxKare-Under-Desk-Elliptical-Trainer-Portable-Mini-Elliptical-Bike-Pedal-Exerciser-with-LCD-Monitor-and-8-Level-Adjustable-Magnetic-Resistance/410539791

Compact, quiet and low-impact with 12 manual/auto levels — ideal for staying active while working or at home.

Customer:"I'm handicapped and I can't get the exercise I need when it's cold out — now I can get it in the comfort of my home… It's life-changing." — Mark (5 stars)

Pickleball Paddle Set — 81% off

Deal price: $20.99 (was $109.99) — Nov 13–16 (AE1)

4.7/5 (64 reviews)

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Naipo-Pickleball-Paddle-Set-with-4-Pickleball-Anti-Slip-Sweat-Absorbing-Grip-Portable-Carry-Bag-Fiberglass-Surface-for-Men-Women/5257441203

Lightweight fiberglass paddles with anti-slip grips and carry bag — perfect for family-friendly, low-impact outdoor sport.

Customer:"This is a very nice set… great exercise and also for balance building." — Camille (5 stars)

44" Portable Basketball Hoop (Adjustable) — 53% off

Deal price: $112.99 (was $239.99) — Nov 13–16 (AE1)

3.5/5 (90 reviews)

https://www.walmart.com/ip/MaxKare-44-Portable-Basketball-Hoop-6-ft-7-in-to-10-ft-Height-Adjustable-with-Wheels-and-Large-Base-for-Kids-Adult/791685643

Height-adjustable (6 ft 7 in to 10 ft) and portable with a large fillable base — great for driveway play and family fitness.

Customer:"My kids loved this basketball hoop. It's strong & the height is adjustable." — Abebe (5 stars)

Why This Drop Is Breaking the Internet:

Prices significantly lower, with major markdowns across categories

Strong star ratings and real parent reviews (not just paid influencers)

(not just paid influencers) Items that support active, home-centric lifestyles (a key consumer trend)

(a key consumer trend) Reflects the wellness wave: family connection, movement, value, sustainability

family connection, movement, value, sustainability Ships FREE via Walmart — leaning into the hybrid "phygital" retail world

(Consumers now expect the convenience of online + the value of in-home experience)

For families who value warmth, health, and sustainability

NAIPO's AE1 and extended Walmart deals are designed to match the priorities of 20–50-year-old consumers who seek comfortable, family-centered living and sustainable, energy-efficient solutions. From encouraging outdoor exploration with the climbing dome and bikes to supporting low-impact fitness at home with the under-desk elliptical, NAIPO's product line delivers both joyful experiences and mindful living.

About NAIPO

NAIPO began as a leader in home massage and wellness tools and has expanded into lifestyle and family activity categories—bringing reliable, well-crafted products to homes worldwide. The brand focuses on comfort, durability, and sustainable use, helping families stay active, connected, and healthy.

Where to Buy

Major discounts run exclusively during Walmart's AE1 event from November 13–16.

Shop NAIPO's full selection and limited-time offers directly at Walmart.com

