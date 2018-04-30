Nairobi Hospital Agrees to Adopt Three Elsevier Nursing Solutions

The agreement comes during, and as part of, Nairobi Hospital's expansion plans which will create Sub-Saharan Africa's largest private hospital. The hospital will use Elsevier's Nursing Suite to support front-line clinical care and nursing education at the Cecily McDonnel College of Health Sciences.

Nairobi Hospital aims to establish itself as the leading center of healthcare in Kenya and Eastern Africa and become an important health tourism destination. The hospital sees developing a collaboration with Elsevier as a critical step towards the realization of these goals and the implementation of a suite of nursing solutions represents the first step of this plan.

Commenting on how this adoption will benefit healthcare professionals at the hospital, Chief Executive Officer Gordon Odundo said, "At Nairobi Hospital we are renowned for our commitment to high quality patient care. Underlying this commitment is an assurance that our talented healthcare professionals are equipped with the very best technology and equipment with which to do their jobs."

"The implementation of a suite of nursing solutions gives our nurses access to the latest, credible, evidence-based information providing them with state-of-the-art support across their training and in clinical practice and research," Odundo said.

Tim Hawkins, Managing Director for Clinical Solutions in EMEALAAP, Elsevier, said, "Nairobi Hospital has innovative plans, and we're delighted to help their efforts to continue to deliver fantastic care. It's exciting to see how our suite of solutions helps hospitals bypass traditional infrastructure challenges to allow rapid expansion of capabilities and deliver improvements in health care practices."

The Elsevier suite of nursing solutions provides nurses, therapists and other clinicians with comprehensive resources backed by the latest evidence-based information. Composed of three online solutions-Clinical Skills, ClinicalKey for Nursing and Clinical eLearning - the suite helps organizations support clinical decisions at the point of care in order to:

reduce care variability,

decrease complications, and

improve patient safety.

Whether licensed individually, or combined for easy access and streamlined use, Elsevier nursing solutions promote development of clinicians, delivery of consistent care and positive patient outcomes.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

Media contact

Christopher Capot, Global Communications

Elsevier

+1-917-704-5174

c.capot@elsevier.com



SOURCE Elsevier