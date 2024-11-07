Naitive® and Parvizi Surgical Innovation Partner to Advance Osteoporosis Detection

DALLAS, Texas , Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naitive® Technologies Ltd., a population health company dedicated to developing innovative solutions in musculoskeletal care, today announced a strategic agreement with world-renowned Parvizi Surgical Innovation (PSI) to advance the development and clinical deployment of OsteoSight™, a groundbreaking technology designed for the early identification of low bone mineral density. This partnership aligns Naitive with some of the leading orthopedic surgeons in the world, giving them unique insights into the needs and demands of front-line healthcare providers.

OsteoSight™ uses AI to opportunistically scan through millions of routine X-rays for evidence of low bone mineral density, an early warning sign of osteoporosis, and was granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation last year. With PSI's renowned expertise in research, product development, and musculoskeletal care, this collaboration aims to expedite the validation and implementation of OsteoSight™ within clinical settings, making it more accessible to the millions of people with undiagnosed osteoporosis.

"Orthopedic surgeons are uniquely positioned to identify and address osteoporosis at an early stage, meaning more effective and accessible interventions for patients. We're excited to collaborate with Naitive, whose commitment to integrating clinical user feedback into their technology development is evident, and by ensuring OsteoSight™ aligns with clinical workflows, they're setting the standard in user-centered innovation," said Dr. Javad Parvizi, Founder & CEO of PSI. "Our members include some of the world's foremost orthopedic surgeons, and their expertise will be invaluable in ensuring OsteoSight™ delivers great clinical value and fits into the workflows of busy orthopedic practices."

"Naitive has consistently demonstrated a commitment to advancing healthcare for both patients and providers through robust technology and sound business practices," said Dr. Wael Barsoum, member of Parvizi Surgical Innovation and President of HOPCo. "Having collaborated with Naitive on several research initiatives in my role at HOPCo, I've seen firsthand the potential of OsteoSight™ and the value it can bring to musculoskeletal care. At PSI, we see a tremendous opportunity to enhance this technology and to improve patient outcomes."

"We are delighted to partner with Parvizi Surgical Innovation, whose knowledge and network in orthopedic surgery will be invaluable as we move OsteoSight™ closer to clinical adoption," said Dr. Will Briggs, CEO of Naitive. "With PSI's support, we're ensuring our technology meets the rigorous standards of clinical care but also seamlessly integrates into real-world orthopedic workflows. Their leadership in musculoskeletal care, combined with our breakthrough technology, will help us make significant advancements in the early diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis."

About Naitive

Naitive® is a venture-capital-backed enterprise at the forefront of population health innovation. Focusing on musculoskeletal health, we specialize in advanced digital technologies that enhance clinical capabilities in the detection, diagnosis, treatment, and management of chronic diseases. Our groundbreaking tools address conditions like osteoporosis and osteopenia, which contribute to millions of debilitating fractures each year, imposing severe human and economic costs.

Discover more about our mission and solutions at www.naitive.com

About Parvizi Surgical Innovation

Parvizi Surgical Innovation, LLC (PSI) fosters the growth of new technologies through research and development. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Javad Parvizi, our purpose is to advance healthcare for both the patient and provider with the collective knowledge of devoted clinicians, world-class surgeons, business leaders, and scientists. PSI strives to better patients' lives through licensing, funding, partnering, and innovative development.

SOURCE Naitive Technologies