Naked Brand Launches "When Thungry, Get Naked" Campaign To Satisfy Snack Time

Created by FIG, Naked's creative agency of record, the campaign features :06 animations developed by production company ManvsMachine inspired by how Naked crafts its delicious signature smoothies, "a drink you can food." The spots highlight the beauty of carefully blended real fruit juice and veggies. They illustrate Naked's delivery of functional benefits across various products within the portfolio, including those that are rich in antioxidants, protein, and vitamins to drive home that Naked can be a tasty and nutritious solution during those moments of craving.

With a portfolio of nutrient-packed smoothies featuring a variety of real fruit juice, veggies and vitamins that are Non-GMO Project Verified, Naked smoothies contain no added sugar or artificial flavors.

In partnership with comedy director Tom Kuntz, the longer-form campaign spots explore the essence of feeling two things at once, like feeling thungry, in a series of relatable stories.

"We've all been there at 3 p.m. when the stomach pangs hit and this campaign is a playful demonstration of how Naked is putting a stake in the ground, solidifying the brand's place as a tasty solution for those exact moments," said Monica McGurk, CEO of Tropicana Brands Group's North America business unit. "Our suite of Naked smoothies offers something to satiate any desire, whether you're thirsty or hungry — or both."

The campaign highlights the brand's focus on inspiring and engaging a younger Gen Z audience of smoothie lovers who prioritize snacks that offer functional benefits and how this target is shaping its future product innovations.

"It was a genuine pleasure making our first work with the ambitious team at Naked," said Justine Armour, chief creative officer and partner at FIG. "They extended to us the kind of rare trust that enables an agency to do our best and smartest work. '"Thungry'' was a pitch-winning idea that evolved and became simplified after we were awarded the business. We are immensely proud of the work, a happy result of deep collaboration with our new clients."

The campaign launches on Tuesday, May 28 with a cross-channel social and digital campaign on Meta, YouTube, and TikTok. The :30 and :15 spots will appear on streaming platforms including Peacock, Roku, BET+, and Disney+.

For more information, visit nakedjuice.com.

About Naked

Naked Juice, a leader in fruit and veggie nutrition and innovation, was founded and first marketed on the beaches of Santa Monica, California, in 1983. For more than 30 years, Naked's products have been made with high-quality ingredients to provide consumers easy access to 100% real fruit and veggie juices. Naked Juice can be found in supermarkets, club stores, health food stores, airports and neighborhood markets throughout the nation. For more information, visit nakedjuice.com.

About Tropicana Brands Group

Tropicana Brands Group brings together an exciting, global portfolio of some of the world's most iconic juice brands including Tropicana, Naked, KeVita, IZZE, Dole, Copella and Punica. Established in 2022 as a joint venture between PAI Partners and PepsiCo, the company aims to promote new growth for its business, opportunities for its people and accelerate a vision to quench the world's thirst for more delight and nourishment. With a global footprint of more than 2,000 associates that spans North America and Europe, we are proud of our industry-leading capabilities in areas that include innovation, R&D, manufacturing, distribution, sales, marketing and nutrition expertise. For more information, please visit tropicanabrandsgroup.com.

About FIG

An independent creative agency, FIG are proudly Storytellers for the Information Age. We exist to create a fabled era in the history of a brand's story. FIG uniquely blends top talent and a complete commitment to creativity underpinned by StoryData™, the agency's proprietary creative AI data platform that turns creative into actionable data - ultimately helping their clients tell better, more effective stories.

SOURCE Naked Brand