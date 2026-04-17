Naked Diablo Tequila Commits to Giving Back: Supporting Homelessness, Food Access, and Veterans with Every Bottle Sold

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Naked Diablo Tequila today announced a new social impact initiative that will dedicate a percentage of every bottle sold to three critical causes: tackling homelessness, supporting food charities that provide meals to those in need, and assisting ex-military veterans as they transition to civilian life.

Built on a bold spirit and a commitment to authenticity, Naked Diablo Tequila is expanding its mission beyond crafting premium tequila to creating meaningful change in communities. With this initiative, the brand aims to turn every purchase into an opportunity for customers to contribute to real-world impact.

"We believe great tequila should do more than just taste exceptional—it should stand for something," said Rob Fitzpatrick for Naked Diablo Tequila. "By allocating a portion of every sale to causes that urgently need support, we're inviting our customers to be part of something bigger. Together, we can help people get back on their feet, access meals, and ensure veterans receive the respect and care they deserve."

Empowering Homeless Community

A share of proceeds will go toward empowerment-based organizations like Homeless Entrepreneur run by Andrew Funk who have already empowered +3,500 homeless beneficiaries in 21 countries. Naked Diablo Tequila aims to ensure every willing and able citizen experiencing homelessness or at risk has the opportunity to be active, working citizens with a place to call home.

Fighting Hunger Through Food Charities

Food insecurity remains a pressing issue, with millions struggling to access regular, nutritious meals. Through partnerships with food charities, Naked Diablo Tequila will help fund meal programs, food banks, and community kitchens. Each bottle sold will directly contribute to putting meals on tables for those who need them most.

Supporting Ex-Military Veterans

Transitioning from military service to civilian life can present significant challenges. Naked Diablo Tequila is dedicating funding to initiatives that support veterans through housing assistance, mental health services, job training, and community reintegration programs. This commitment reflects the respect for those who have served and its desire to give back in a meaningful way.

A Purchase with Purpose

Consumers are increasingly looking to support brands that align with their values, and Naked Diablo Tequila's initiative offers a simple yet powerful way to make a difference. By choosing Naked Diablo Tequila, customers are not only enjoying a premium product but also contributing to impactful causes with every purchase.

The company plans to maintain transparency around its contributions and will provide updates on the impact achieved through this initiative. Future plans also include collaborations with charitable organizations and awareness campaigns to further amplify the causes.

About Naked Diablo Tequila

Naked Diablo Tequila is a premium tequila brand known for its bold character, smooth finish, and unapologetic identity. Crafted with care and designed for those who embrace life with passion, Naked Diablo stands out not only for its quality but also for its commitment to making a difference.

As this initiative launches, Naked Diablo Tequila invites customers, partners, and communities to join in raising a glass for a greater purpose—because every bottle has the power to change lives.

Media Contact:

Rob Fitzpatrick

4079878326

[email protected]

www.nakeddiablo.com

SOURCE Naked Diablo