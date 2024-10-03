"Naked Diablo" With 8 Different Flavor Profiles; The New Standard in Premium Tequila

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naked Diablo premium tequila is setting a new standard for luxury spirits. Born from a commitment to excellence and crafted with the utmost care, Naked Diablo deliveries an unparalleled tequila experience, rooted in tradition and refined for the modern connoisseur.

Naked Diablo Premium Tequila offers 8 different flavor profiles

Naked Diablo's vision was to produce world-class tequilas that embody authenticity and craftsmanship. To achieve this, the brand partnered with Mexico's most awarded tequila distillery, ensuring that every bottle reflects the heritage and quality of the region. The distillery's legacy, combined with the expertise of a global team of visionaries, craftsmen, and designers, has resulted in a collection of tequilas that truly stand out in the luxury market.

At the heart of Naked Diablo's production is a deep respect for tradition. The brand sources the finest agaves from both the highlands and lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico, and utilizes natural volcanic spring water in its processes. Combining time-honored methods with modern precision, Naked Diablo employs both traditional stone ovens and autoclaves to create tequilas of exceptional smoothness and character. The result is a portfolio of tequilas that are as complex as they are refined, offering a truly premium experience with every sip.

Introducing Naked Diablo's Flavor Profiles:

Blanco:

Naked Diablo's Blanco is the purest expression of the agave plant. This unaged tequila is bottled after a second distillation to maintain its natural characteristics, transparency, and brightness. Produced in small batches for maximum quality, this full-bodied, complex spirit strikes a perfect balance between agave, pepper, citrus, and melons, with subtle notes of vanilla and baking spices. Best served straight, chilled, or on the rocks and is incredible in Margaritas, Tequila Sunrises and other cocktails.

Reposado:

Aged to perfection for a minimum of 10 months in 10-year-old Bourbon oak barrels, Naked Diablo's Reposado offers a harmonious blend of bourbon, caramel, vanilla, and toasted coconut, with hints of butterscotch and clay. This light amber tequila is rich, smooth, and full-bodied, making it ideal for sipping neat, on the rocks, or in a crafted cocktail.

Añejo:

Naked Diablo's Añejo is aged for a minimum of 16 months in 10-year-old Bourbon oak barrels, resulting in a tequila that is rich, distinctive, and exceptionally smooth. This light amber spirit is full-bodied, with a perfect balance of bourbon, honey drizzle, peppercorn, toffee, and agave, along with hints of vanilla and wood. It's best enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

Extra Añejo:

Aged for over three years in 10-year-old Bourbon oak barrels, Naked Diablo's Extra Añejo is a masterpiece of depth and complexity. This dark amber tequila is full-bodied and offers a remarkable balance of bourbon, roasted nuts, toasted coconut, and vanilla bean, with notes of white pepper and tropical fruits. It is best experienced neat or on the rocks, where its extraordinary smoothness can truly shine.

Blanco Extra Strength Tequila with Carmine Color (55% ALC):

For those who appreciate a stronger spirit, Naked Diablo's Blanco Extra Strength delivers with an ABV of 55% – 110 proof. This vibrant red carmine-colored tequila is bottled after a second distillation, maintaining its natural brightness and complexity. Full-bodied and wonderfully smooth, it offers a balance of lime, ripe pear, and cooked agave, with notes of anise and vanilla crème. Best served straight, chilled, or on the rocks.

Reposado Cinnamon Tequila with Natural Flavor:

Naked Diablo's Reposado Cinnamon is a warm, savory tequila aged for 10 months in Bourbon oak barrels. This light amber spirit strikes a perfect balance between bourbon, sweet agave, fresh cinnamon, vanilla, and orange, with notes of baking spices and red hots. It's ideal for sipping neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail.

Reposado Coffee Tequila with Natural Flavor:

Aged for 10 months in Bourbon oak barrels, Naked Diablo's Reposado Coffee is a rich, balanced tequila that seamlessly blends bourbon, roasted coffee, vanilla, and toasted coconut, with undertones of cooked agave. Best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or as a unique addition to espresso Martinis or any coffee-flavored cocktail.

Reposado Vanilla Tequila with Natural Flavor:

Naked Diablo's Reposado Vanilla is aged for 10 months in Bourbon oak barrels, creating a tequila that is as smooth as it is flavorful. This full-bodied spirit combines bourbon, vanilla, wafer, cinnamon, and caramel delights, with notes of butterscotch. Perfect for enjoying neat, on the rocks, or in a sweet, vanilla-infused cocktail.

Contact:

Dan Hannay

973-270-3111

[email protected]

SOURCE Naked Diablo