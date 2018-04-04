Naked Grouse Becomes A Blended Malt

Going back to whisky at its most uncomplicated, Naked Grouse is not about age statements, but a skilled approach and respect for the liquid. The aging process, along with a blend of Single Malts results in a rich and fruity whisky with a soft spice finish.

The new 43% ABV Naked Grouse Blended Malt is made from a selection of the finest single malts (The Macallan, Highland Park, Glenturret and Glenrothes).

Naked Grouse is the result of a clear understanding of the meticulous art of blending coupled with the care and craftsmanship from our Master Blender. After the blending process, the whisky is added to the first-fill sherry casks for at least six months. The whisky then goes through a final chill-filter before bottling.

As a result, Naked Grouse has a buttery toffee scent on the nose which is malty and reminiscent of orchard fruits. On the palate sultanas, rich fudge and cooked apples come through, followed by a finish of soft spice and toasted oak. Designed to be enjoyed in the liberating moment with family and friends where people can truly be themselves, the packaging is simple yet distinctive, reflecting the 'live naked' personality and letting the quality of the whisky shine through.

Chris Vogt, US Brand Manager, said: "The launch of a Blended Malt was in response to increasing popularity of Single Malts and demand from bartenders and consumers for an accessible full-flavored premium whisky. With a Blended Malt we can use the individuality and character of single malts to create a flavorful whisky which stands out from the crowd and at a price point perfect for simple cocktails. We also wanted to create a disruptive brand which that challenges the traditional stereotypes of Scotch whisky and appeal to a consumer entering the category."

The versatility of Naked Grouse allows it to be enjoyed on its own, in mixed drinks, and highball serves for an alternative start to an evening. Naked Grouse does things differently and isn't tied to conventional whisky rules – encouraging people to be themselves. A modern Scotch for free spirited minds who choose to #LiveNaked, Naked Grouse embraces celebrating your true self, harnessing that liberating moment of release. Loosen the tie, shut the laptop and get back to the real you. The naked you. nakedgrouse.com

In the spirit of "Living Naked", this April Naked Grouse is sponsoring a Cocktail Competition through Liquor.com seeking bartenders to create and submit cocktails that reflect a bartender's real, authentic and Naked personality. Winners will participate in a "Live Naked" experience program with a bartender in a different city. To learn more visit nakedgrouse.liquor.com

Awards & Accolades

Five-Stars / Highest Recommendation (F. Paul Pacult's Spirit Journal, March 2018)

Chairman's Trophy (96pt rating at 2018 Ultimate Spirits Challenge blind tasting)

Notes to Editors

Naked Grouse is available in 750ml, RRSP $34.99, 43% ABV.

Available today in Colorado, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

About Edrington

Edrington owns some of the leading Scotch whisky and rum brands in the world, including The Macallan, Brugal, The Famous Grouse, Highland Park, Cutty Sark, The Glenrothes and Snow Leopard vodka. Edrington Americas added Tequila Partida to its portfolio in 2016.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs around 3,000 people in its companies and joint venture operations worldwide, with over 70% employed overseas.

Edrington Americas is headquartered in New York, NY with regional offices in Dallas, Chicago, Miami and Orange County.

Edrington is committed to Giving More and is owned by a charitable trust, The Robertson Trust, which has donated over £230 million to a variety of charitable causes since 1961.

