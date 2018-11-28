Naked Lime Introduces Compass Market Intelligence Platform at NADA 2019

KETTERING, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Naked Lime Marketing (NLM) is set to host a booth and demonstrate its data-driven marketing services at the annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show, Jan. 24-27, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The digital marketing company will debut Compass, their complete market intelligence platform. Compass provides dealers with a single data set that combines transactional, demographic, and behavioral customer information segments for analytical, fact-based decision-making.

"Intelligent marketing isn't magic and it's not going with your gut – it's science," said Chris Walsh, vice president and general manager at Naked Lime. "When dealers base their marketing choices on knowing what each shopper did, what people like them do, and what they're likely to do next, you have a recipe for sustainable success. Compass helps them do that."

Compass includes Naked Lime's new reporting tool, a high-level, consolidated reporting dashboard that shows digital marketing performance for various NLM solutions.

"These new solutions are the marriage of data-driven performance analysis and convenience," said Walsh, adding that the Naked Lime specialists who analyze dealer marketing performance in real-time, combined with the tool's ease-of-access for dealership users, ensure that dealers' experience remains top priority.

The NADA Show represents the highest profile annual convention for dealers and vendors, with more than 500 exhibitors showcasing the latest products and services designed to help dealers maximize their retailing success.

"As with years past, our primary focus heading into the NADA Show is to connect with and learn from dealers, and in the process, demonstrate how we can help them both identify and overcome the challenges facing their industry," said Walsh. "That's what drives us, and we look forward to delivering for our dealer partners once again this year in San Francisco."

