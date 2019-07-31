Naked Lime Marketing Consultant to Speak at 27th Digital Dealer Conference

KETTERING, Ohio, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travis Hafer, marketing consultant for Naked Lime Marketing, is set to present at the 27th Digital Dealer Conference, Aug. 19-21, in Las Vegas.

Hafer will present "Who Really Cares About Your Marketing? -- Learn How to Use the Right Data to Create Relevancy and Drive Action." His 50-minute educational breakout session will focus on how analyzing the right customer data the right way is critical for successful dealership marketing and meeting increased customer expectations.

"My goal is to help dealers realize the importance of customer data analysis in order to deliver a relevant marketing experience," said Hafer.

Hafer will emphasize that personal, relevant marketing is essential for meeting customers' expectations. He'll discuss how data allows dealers to understand the past behavior of consumers and how to use that knowledge to meet their expectations in the present.

Conference attendees can click the star icon next to a presentation listing on the Digital Dealer website to add the presentation under "My Sessions," making it easy to plan their conference experience.

Naked Lime will also host a booth at the conference. Stop by booth #539 to learn more about Naked Lime's suite of marketing, advertising, and web services for automotive retailers.

About Naked Lime Marketing

Naked Lime Marketing takes an all-in-one approach to delivering a full suite of marketing, advertising, and web services for automotive retailers. We offer strategies developed for the individual needs of dealers and focused on their long-term success. http://www.nakedlime.com | http://facebook.com/nkdlime | http://twitter.com/nkdlime

