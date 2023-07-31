Naked Neighbor: Bespoke Surgical Survey Reveals Which States Are Most Confident In The Nude
31 Jul, 2023, 08:41 ET
SEATTLE, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by Bespoke Surgical is highlighting body confidence and more specifically, how confident Americans feel when they're naked. The survey found that an overwhelming 71% of respondents feel either pressured or seriously pressured to have a specific body type, with social media being identified as the primary culprit (82%).
"The more comfortable and confident people are with their body and sexuality, the better their overall well-being and quality of life are—both in and out of the bedroom," said Dr. Evan Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Bespoke Surgical. "With every state in the U.S. ranking below a 5.8 (out of 10) on the nudity confidence scale, it's clear our society universally struggles with body image."
Methodology
Bespoke Surgical surveyed over 3,000 Americans asking them a variety of questions regarding scenarios where they feel the most and least confident nude, including how confident they feel sending and receiving nude photos, having sex, and being naked at a doctor's appointment. Respondents were asked to rate their level of confidence in the nude on a scale from one through 10, where 10 indicates the highest level of confidence.
States with the Highest Nudity Confidence:
- Washington
- Rhode Island
- Delaware
- Maryland
- Colorado
States with the Lowest Nudity Confidence:
- Oregon
- Indiana
- Nebraska
- Minnesota
- Tennessee
- Maine
Birthday Suit Scenarios
Here's a look at the top 5 scenarios Americans are most confident with being nude:
- Having sex (with the lights off)
- At home alone
- Changing in front of a partner (in a non-sexual context)
- Having sex (with the lights on)
- Having sex (in front of a pet)
While having sex seems like a big confidence boost according to the survey, 4 in 10 women say their confidence during sex changes based on the position and 28% of Americans say they often worry about what their partner thinks of their body.
About Bespoke Surgical
Headquartered in New York City, Bespoke Surgical is a leading sexual health and wellness practice. Founded in 2010 by Dr. Evan Goldstein, Bespoke Surgical caters to a wide range of clients, with a majority of patients being LGBTQ+. Learn more at: BespokeSurgical.com
