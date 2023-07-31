Naked Neighbor: Bespoke Surgical Survey Reveals Which States Are Most Confident In The Nude

SEATTLE, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by Bespoke Surgical is highlighting body confidence and more specifically, how confident Americans feel when they're naked. The survey found that an overwhelming 71% of respondents feel either pressured or seriously pressured to have a specific body type, with social media being identified as the primary culprit (82%).

In Which Scenarios are Americans Most Comfortable With Being Nude?
The States With the Most & Least Nudity Confidence
"The more comfortable and confident people are with their body and sexuality, the better their overall well-being and quality of life are—both in and out of the bedroom," said Dr. Evan Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Bespoke Surgical. "With every state in the U.S. ranking below a 5.8 (out of 10) on the nudity confidence scale, it's clear our society universally struggles with body image."

Methodology

Bespoke Surgical surveyed over 3,000 Americans asking them a variety of questions regarding scenarios where they feel the most and least confident nude, including how confident they feel sending and receiving nude photos, having sex, and being naked at a doctor's appointment. Respondents were asked to rate their level of confidence in the nude on a scale from one through 10, where 10 indicates the highest level of confidence.

States with the Highest Nudity Confidence:        

  • Washington
  • Rhode Island
  • Delaware
  • Maryland
  • Colorado        

States with the Lowest Nudity Confidence:         

  • Oregon
  • Indiana
  • Nebraska
  • Minnesota
  • Tennessee
  • Maine 

Birthday Suit Scenarios

Here's a look at the top 5 scenarios Americans are most confident with being nude:

  1. Having sex (with the lights off)
  2. At home alone
  3. Changing in front of a partner (in a non-sexual context)
  4. Having sex (with the lights on)
  5. Having sex (in front of a pet)

While having sex seems like a big confidence boost according to the survey, 4 in 10 women say their confidence during sex changes based on the position and 28% of Americans say they often worry about what their partner thinks of their body.

To find more interesting insights, please visit the complete study.

About Bespoke Surgical

Headquartered in New York City, Bespoke Surgical is a leading sexual health and wellness practice. Founded in 2010 by Dr. Evan Goldstein, Bespoke Surgical caters to a wide range of clients, with a majority of patients being LGBTQ+. Learn more at: BespokeSurgical.com 

