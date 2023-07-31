Naked Neighbor: Bespoke Surgical Survey Reveals Which States Are Most Confident In The Nude

SEATTLE, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by Bespoke Surgical is highlighting body confidence and more specifically, how confident Americans feel when they're naked. The survey found that an overwhelming 71% of respondents feel either pressured or seriously pressured to have a specific body type, with social media being identified as the primary culprit (82%).

In Which Scenarios are Americans Most Comfortable With Being Nude? The States With the Most & Least Nudity Confidence

"The more comfortable and confident people are with their body and sexuality, the better their overall well-being and quality of life are—both in and out of the bedroom," said Dr. Evan Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Bespoke Surgical. "With every state in the U.S. ranking below a 5.8 (out of 10) on the nudity confidence scale, it's clear our society universally struggles with body image."

Methodology

Bespoke Surgical surveyed over 3,000 Americans asking them a variety of questions regarding scenarios where they feel the most and least confident nude, including how confident they feel sending and receiving nude photos, having sex, and being naked at a doctor's appointment. Respondents were asked to rate their level of confidence in the nude on a scale from one through 10, where 10 indicates the highest level of confidence.

States with the Highest Nudity Confidence :

Washington

Rhode Island

Delaware

Maryland

Colorado

States with the Lowest Nudity Confidence :

Oregon

Indiana

Nebraska

Minnesota

Tennessee

Maine

Birthday Suit Scenarios

Here's a look at the top 5 scenarios Americans are most confident with being nude:

Having sex (with the lights off) At home alone Changing in front of a partner (in a non-sexual context) Having sex (with the lights on) Having sex (in front of a pet)

While having sex seems like a big confidence boost according to the survey, 4 in 10 women say their confidence during sex changes based on the position and 28% of Americans say they often worry about what their partner thinks of their body.

About Bespoke Surgical

Headquartered in New York City, Bespoke Surgical is a leading sexual health and wellness practice. Founded in 2010 by Dr. Evan Goldstein, Bespoke Surgical caters to a wide range of clients, with a majority of patients being LGBTQ+. Learn more at: BespokeSurgical.com

