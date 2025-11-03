NAKED® SMOOTHIES CELEBRATES THE LAUNCH OF ITS REFRESHED LINEUP

Revamped Naked Machines

Made with real ingredients and bold flavors, fan-favorite smoothies like Green Machine®, Blue Machine®, Mighty Mango Machine™, Strawberry Banana Machine™, Pina Colada Machine™ and Rainbow Machine™ still offer the delicious taste Naked fans love, and now, they're boosted with nutrients including fiber and essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamins C, E, B6 and B12.

Renewed Focus on Function

Naked's new hyperfunctional line features Protein smoothies with less sugar2 and all-new Fiber smoothies designed to support gut health1. Naked's Protein smoothies offer 20 grams of plant-based protein, now with 40% less sugar than the leading fruit smoothie2, making them a satisfying snack anytime of day. Protein flavors include Double Berry Protein, Tropical Protein and the recently launched Protein Pineapple Orange Smoothie, created in collaboration with Naked's Chief Smoothie Officer, Coco Gauff. The new lineup also introduces exciting new flavors, including Strawberry Lemon Ginger Fiber and Tropical Greens Fiber, which provide 9 grams of fiber to support gut health1, with 45% less sugar than the leading fruit smoothie3.

"I love drinking Naked," Naked Chief Smoothie Officer Coco Gauff said. "I'm constantly reaching for it as a snack after practice or in the car on the way to my parents' house. They're convenient, delicious and satisfying, and I may be a tad biased, but I could drink my Naked Protein Pineapple Orange Smoothie every single day."

Along with boosted benefits, Naked Smoothies are hitting shelves with a vibrant new label inspired by the brand's California roots. Born on the beaches of Santa Monica in 1983, the design reflects the fruit within each bottle and nods to the chalkboard menus of local smoothie shops. The new look brings a modern flair while staying true to Naked's most recognizable features, from the iconic blue flag to the blue cap to the square bottle, creating a fresh, contemporary expression of the beloved brand.

"Naked is in a bold new era," said Jeffrey Thompson, VP of marketing and general manager at Naked. "With our refreshed lineup, we're doubling down on functionality, delivering the same great taste everyone loves, now with protein, fiber and other benefits that meet today's snacking needs. Rooted in our California heritage and 40 years of real ingredients, Naked continues to be the convenient, delicious choice for consumers on the go."

The refreshed lineup of Naked Smoothies is now available nationwide at retailers including Albertsons, Target, Kroger and Walmart. For more information, visit nakedsmoothie.com .

19 grams of fiber per bottle. Not a low-calorie food. See nutrition panel for information on sugar and calorie content.

2Versus the leading Naked Smoothie flavor, Green Machine, which contains 49 grams of sugar per 15.2-fluid-ounce bottle. These products contain 24-28 grams of sugar per 15.2-ounce bottle.

3Versus the leading Naked Smoothie flavor, Green Machine, which contains 49 grams of sugar per 15.2-fluid-ounce bottle. These products contain 26-27 grams of sugar per 15.2-ounce bottle.

About Naked Smoothies

Naked Smoothies, a leader in fruit and veggie nutrition and innovation, was founded and first marketed on the beaches of Santa Monica, California, in 1983. For more than 30 years, Naked's products have been made with high-quality ingredients to provide consumers with easy access to 100% real fruit and veggie juices. Naked Smoothies can be found in supermarkets, club stores, health food stores, airports and neighborhood markets throughout the nation. For more information, visit nakedsmoothie.com.

SOURCE Naked Smoothies