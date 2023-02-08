Naked Taco at The Falls, Celebrity Chef Ralph Pagano's Newest Location-Open!

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Chef Ralph Pagano started 2023 off with a bang, welcoming lovers of great food and specifically, his style of Mexican fare to his newest location. The latest addition to his growing portfolio of eateries is situated in a bustling area trafficked by families and active professionals. His newest installment took over a large space at the prominent mall known as "The Falls." Proudly, Naked Taco at The Falls opened its doors on Friday January 27, 2023, with a by invitation event featuring a ribbon cutting ceremony with The Village of Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham, Palmetto Bay Vice Mayor Leanne Tellam, Palmetto Bay Council member Patrick Fiore and Steve Cody, Chamber South President Brittnie Bassant, TV Personality Adriana Catano, Arlyn Broche, star of NBC's Young Rock, wildlife expert Ron Magill. Naked Taco at The Falls is located at 8888 SW 136th St #380, Miami, FL 33176.

Naked Taco at The Falls grand opening Ribbon Cutting

The massive new location is complete with private dining space available for parties. From signature items found at the other Naked Taco locations to some unique offerings, the restaurant will be a great addition to the Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay and Cutler Bay communities as well as those who seek destination dining.

Chef has been diligently working, constantly creating ways to connect with the South Florida community though his passion: food. Aside from the well-anticipated opening of his new Naked Taco at The Falls location, he was recently named the "Café Curator" of the newest project put forth by The Els Center of Excellence, in Jupiter Florida. The organization will launch a new pavilion this Spring. Included on site, a 20,000 square foot culinary venue, including a café to assist the aspirations of people with autism spectrum disorder, through the culinary experience.

A momentous occasion, Pagano received a special recognition on "National Taco Day" this past October 2022 where Miami Beach Commissioner Kristen Rosen- Gonzalez, and Former Vice Mayor and Candidate for Miami Beach Mayor Michael Gongora proclaimed his very own day- "Ralph Pagano Day" at his South Beach location.

Recognized today as a chef and motivational speaker, Ralph Pagano has delighted the world with his delicious interpretations of world flavors. Pagano, winning numerous awards, hosting his own tv show; Pressure Cook, being featured on Hell's Kitchen, and having battled Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America, Chef Ralph Pagano has taken a new look on life after a serious burn accident changed his life forever. Chef enjoys speaking engagements to remind [people] that no matter what life throws at you, what does not kill you makes you stronger. Ralph Pagano is #fireproof

Naked Taco at The Falls is located at 8888 SW 136th St # 380, Miami, FL 33176.

For more information: www.LoveNakedTaco.com

On social media: @LoveNakedTaco

Media Contact:

Liza Santana

3059682384

[email protected]

SOURCE Naked Taco