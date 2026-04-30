Naked Tomato by Chef Eyal Shani Debuts at Moxy South Beach in Miami

The internationally acclaimed chef brings his ingredient-driven philosophy to the hotel with a modern Mediterranean restaurant rooted in simplicity and seasonality.

MIAMI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Naked Tomato by Chef Eyal Shani will officially open its doors at Moxy South Beach on May 14th, introducing a modern Israeli restaurant rooted in simplicity, seasonality, and ingredient-driven cooking. Drawing inspiration from the comforting flavors of Israeli roadside grills, Naked Tomato offers a lively, high-energy dining experience with a full bar and lounge area, where vibrant produce, open-fire cooking, and bold Mediterranean flavors take center stage in a spirited, party-like setting.

Naked Tomato at Moxy South Beach

The opening marks the latest addition to Chef Shani's global portfolio, now spanning more than 50 restaurants in New York, Tel Aviv, Paris, Melbourne, Singapore, Las Vegas, and London. Best known for acclaimed concepts including Miznon, HaSalon, and Michelin-starred Shmoné, Shani has built an international following for his expressive culinary style, celebrating the natural beauty and vitality of ingredients.

At Naked Tomato, the tomato serves as both inspiration and philosophy. For Shani, the "naked" tomato represents food in its purest form – uncomplicated, vibrant, and honest – guiding a menu designed to let ingredients speak for themselves. The restaurant channels the spirit of a modern diner, infused with Tel Aviv nightlife energy: welcoming, convivial, and centered around sharing, tearing, and dipping dishes together in a spirited atmosphere.

"At Naked Tomato, we believe creating naked food is an act of courage," said chef Eyal Shani. "It means removing the masks and distractions, and standing fully behind the ingredient itself. It requires choosing the very best, understanding its singular character, and guiding it gently to its purest expression. Naked food is high-risk creation. It is purity."

For the first time, Shani moves away from his signature free-flowing menu format, introducing a more structured layout of small plates and starters – some newly created, others inspired by dishes from his global restaurants. Appetizer highlights include Fire-Roasted Eggplant Lines, Moroccan Bishbash Salad, and You Need Our Dips – a spread of hummus, babaganoush, labaneh, and freshly baked laffe.

At the heart of the menu are Shipudim, Israeli-style skewers. Guests can choose from a variety of options such as wild mushrooms, shrimp, harissa chicken thigh, or lamb kebab, served alongside a colorful assortment of mezze, including pickles, Middle Eastern slaw, roasted peppers, and matbucha. Larger plates include a rotating Catch of the Day kissed by open fire, a Tomahawk Good for Two Humans and Probably More, Masabacha of cranberry beans and crushed tomato seeds, and Chicken Schnitzel with sides such as the playful Marrow of a Dinosaur Bone. The experience extends beyond the table to a bar and lounge, where guests can enjoy cocktails, wine, and late-night bites. The beverage program complements the menu with celebrated cocktails and a wine list that reflects Shani's ingredient-driven philosophy – simple, vibrant, and designed to enhance every dish.

Designed by Turjeman Yaakov of Jacob Turgeman Design, the restaurant embodies Shani's raw, expressive culinary philosophy. The space blurs the line between kitchen, market, and dining room, with produce, bread, wine, and everyday culinary objects displayed openly. Patinated metals, worn woods, stone-textured walls, warm lighting, and lush greenery create a tactile, inviting environment, while communal tables and intimate seating arrangements encourage both shared energy and quieter moments. The result is a space that feels less like a traditional restaurant and more like a living environment shaped by food, people, and the rhythm of service.

Naked Tomato is located at Moxy South Beach where it joins the property's rooftop oasis, Serena. Naked Tomato is open for dinner Thursday through Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and Sunday through Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Reservations are available on SevenRooms. For more information, visit nakedtomatousa.com and follow @nakedtomatousa on Instagram.

Media Contacts

Naked Tomato

Nike Communications | [email protected]

Moxy South Beach

PURPLE PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Moxy South Beach