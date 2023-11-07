Nakee & Co. Launches Nakee Butter Pouches at Meijer Stores Nationwide

News provided by

Nakee & Co.

07 Nov, 2023, 07:41 ET

DETROIT, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakee & Co., the innovative food brand known for its nutrition-packed and delicious on-the-go spreads, celebrates a significant milestone by introducing Nakee Butter pouches in Meijer stores nationwide. This is a very special treat for nut butter enthusiasts across the Midwest.

"This has been a long-time coming, and we are stoked to finally say that our awesome customers can get Nakee at Meijer stores. The overwhelming positive response we've received has been fantastic and our small team is so grateful," said Nakee & Co. founder Evan Weber.

Nakee Butter pouches are a game-changer in the world of spreads, boasting irresistible flavors, versatile applications, and an unwavering commitment to health-conscious ingredients. Available in two enticing variants, Nakee Butter Focus and Nakee Butter Immunity, these pouches are designed to target health benefits and elevate the snacking experience of all who indulge. 

To show appreciation for customers' support, Nakee & Co. will be celebrating customers who purchase Nakee Butter at Meijer stores. Customers who share their purchase on social media using the hashtag #NakeeButterMeijer or direct message a photo of their receipt will receive exclusive discounts to use on nakee.co for a limited time.

Elevate your fall football parties and gatherings by replacing unhealthy, sugary spreads on your charcuterie boards with Nakee Butter Spreads with Benefits™. They are not only delicious but also dairy-free, gluten-free, and offer extra health benefits. Check out nakee.co for other Nakee-inspired recipes.

About Nakee & Co.

Nakee & Co. is dedicated to creating premium, all-natural nut butter spreads that combine incredible flavor with the goodness of wholesome ingredients for health-conscious "high-vibing humans." Nakee Butter Spreads with Benefits™ is a line of spreads with functional benefits made by infusing nut and seed butters with plant proteins, adaptogens, and nootropics specifically tailored to achieve different health benefits. Nakee Butter is sold online to U.S. and Canadian consumers via Nakee & Co.'s website and Amazon, and it is carried in over 400 retail locations across the U.S. Nakee Butter is also sold weekly at Detroit's Eastern Market farmer's market, as well as festivals, expos, and events throughout the year.

Nakee & Co. | 440 Burroughs St., Suite 605, Detroit, MI 48202

  www.nakee.co | www.facebook.com/nakeebutter | https://www.instagram.com/nakeebutter

Contact: Ashleigh Laabs          
Phone: (989) 780-4090  
Email: [email protected]  

SOURCE Nakee & Co.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.