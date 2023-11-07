Nakee & Co. Launches Nakee Butter Pouches at Meijer Stores Nationwide

DETROIT, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakee & Co., the innovative food brand known for its nutrition-packed and delicious on-the-go spreads, celebrates a significant milestone by introducing Nakee Butter pouches in Meijer stores nationwide. This is a very special treat for nut butter enthusiasts across the Midwest.

"This has been a long-time coming, and we are stoked to finally say that our awesome customers can get Nakee at Meijer stores. The overwhelming positive response we've received has been fantastic and our small team is so grateful," said Nakee & Co. founder Evan Weber.

Nakee Butter pouches are a game-changer in the world of spreads, boasting irresistible flavors, versatile applications, and an unwavering commitment to health-conscious ingredients. Available in two enticing variants, Nakee Butter Focus and Nakee Butter Immunity, these pouches are designed to target health benefits and elevate the snacking experience of all who indulge.

To show appreciation for customers' support, Nakee & Co. will be celebrating customers who purchase Nakee Butter at Meijer stores. Customers who share their purchase on social media using the hashtag #NakeeButterMeijer or direct message a photo of their receipt will receive exclusive discounts to use on nakee.co for a limited time.

Elevate your fall football parties and gatherings by replacing unhealthy, sugary spreads on your charcuterie boards with Nakee Butter Spreads with Benefits™. They are not only delicious but also dairy-free, gluten-free, and offer extra health benefits. Check out nakee.co for other Nakee-inspired recipes.

About Nakee & Co.

Nakee & Co. is dedicated to creating premium, all-natural nut butter spreads that combine incredible flavor with the goodness of wholesome ingredients for health-conscious "high-vibing humans." Nakee Butter Spreads with Benefits™ is a line of spreads with functional benefits made by infusing nut and seed butters with plant proteins, adaptogens, and nootropics specifically tailored to achieve different health benefits. Nakee Butter is sold online to U.S. and Canadian consumers via Nakee & Co.'s website and Amazon, and it is carried in over 400 retail locations across the U.S. Nakee Butter is also sold weekly at Detroit's Eastern Market farmer's market, as well as festivals, expos, and events throughout the year.

