Nakery Beauty Receives Prestigious HSN Vendor Excellence Awards for Vendor of the Year and Merchandising Excellence in Beauty

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakery Beauty, a leading beauty brand that celebrates femininity with clean, high-performance skin and body care products, proudly announces its remarkable achievement as the recipient of two HSN Vendor Excellence Awards for Vendor of the Year and Merchandising Excellence in Beauty. This dual recognition underscores Nakery's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering exceptional beauty solutions that elevate the HSN customer experience.

Liz Folce, Founder and CEO of Nakery Beauty and Robert DeBaker, COO of Nakery Beauty

"My passion for listening to the needs of women is what inspired me to create Nakery Beauty, and continues to be the driving force behind each product we develop," says Founder and CEO, Liz Folce. "Receiving the Vendor of the Year and Merchandising Excellence in Beauty awards from HSN is a tremendous honor. This recognition reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion that our team puts into creating beauty products that deliver on their promises."

The Vendor of the Year Award spotlights Nakery Beauty's ability to resonate with HSN's audience and create a lasting impact in the competitive beauty market, while acknowledging the brand's outstanding contributions to HSN's success. Additionally, the Merchandising Excellence in Beauty Award honors Nakery Beauty's exceptional merchandising strategies that have catapulted its products to the forefront of HSN's engaged community of savvy shoppers.

With over $23 million in sales and nearly a 150% increase in customer count in 2023, Nakery Beauty has become an HSN Top Five beauty brand with fifteen new products and three Today's Specials throughout the year. Liz returns to HSN for her next Today's Special on April 20th to introduce Nakery Beauty's Summer Petals collection.

About Nakery Beauty:

Nakery Beauty was inspired by founder Liz Folce's passion for listening to the needs of women across the globe. The beauty and skincare brand is dedicated to providing innovative, efficacious, multitasking solutions to enhance consumers' beauty routines and address the challenges that come with aging. Formulated with high-performance, good-for-you ingredients, Nakery Beauty products deliver real results that help women unlock their beauty and feel confident in their own skin.

About HSN:

HSN® takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths, and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, a website and mobile app, and social pages. HSN was founded more than 45 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow HSN on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

