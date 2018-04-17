Nakia Bennett Named Ashford University's Outstanding Alum of the Month

Earning a degree was a personal goal for U.S. Army veteran Nakia Bennett. His first attempt at college started in 2001 shortly after he got out of the Army, but it was difficult for him to juggle school with his busy schedule, including a full-time job and overseas trips as a civilian contractor.

"I have stopped, started, changed schools, and changed majors several times – all while working and supporting my family," he says.

At the recommendation of his wife and daughter, who were both attending Ashford University, Bennett enrolled in Ashford's Bachelor of Arts in Health Care Administration program. Despite never having attended an online school, Bennett quickly realized the supportive staff and flexible, online classes were exactly what he needed.

"I was never into online schooling," he says. "I felt as if I learned better in a more traditional classroom setting. I could not have been more wrong."

Bennett completed the journey he began 16 years earlier when he graduated from Ashford in 2017. He was the first of his siblings to earn a degree.

"It feels so good to have finally reached a monumental personal goal in my life and to have Ashford University as the vessel that got me through to the end," he says.

To read more of Bennett's story, visit https://www.ashford.edu/online-learning-experience/student-success-stories/nakia-bennett.

