Nakisa Adds Finastra President Eric Duffaut to Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakisa, a cloud-based business operations platform for global enterprises, has appointed Eric Duffaut to its board of directors. Duffaut brings vast industry knowledge to the Nakisa board with over 30 years of experience in international general management and sales leadership in enterprise software.

Duffaut is currently President and Global Head of Customer Operations at Finastra, one of the largest FinTech companies in the world, headquartered in London. He is responsible for the company's entire go-to-market organization including global sales, services, marketing, and also oversees Finastra's growing partner ecosystem. Prior to working at Finastra, Duffaut held various leadership positions with Oracle Corporation, with SAP as Global President of SMEs (Small & Mid-Size Enterprise) and Partner Ecosystem and served as President and member of the management board at Software AG. His go-to-market expertise as well as his knowledge of customers' needs, from Fortune 500 enterprise customers to small- and medium-sized businesses, will be of utmost value as he joins the Nakisa board.

"We're delighted to add Eric to our board as we head into an exciting year for Nakisa," said Babak Varjavandi, CEO of Nakisa. "Eric has a passion for creating meaningful, long-term relationships with customers that aligns perfectly with our company values. We're looking forward to bringing his expertise to the table to better serve our global customer base."

Duffaut joins Nakisa during a period of global growth and industry expansion for the company. Nakisa recently acquired Montreal-based IMNAT Software, a cloud-based real estate management solution, to extend Nakisa's existing lease accounting product line. The company has also welcomed 75 new staff members across its global offices, including several key roles on the executive team, as part of their growth strategy.

"Nakisa's passion for customer success and for innovation has resonated with me from the start," said Duffaut. "I'm looking forward to working with Nakisa to help drive the next phase of the company's growth as we continue to identify unique and relevant ways to fulfill customer needs."

About Nakisa

A global leader in enterprise business solutions for Organization Design and Accounting and Compliance, Nakisa delivers innovative, forward-thinking and robust human resource and financial management solutions that advance your business strategies.

Working with a global network of partners Nakisa serves 900+ enterprise customers and over 4 million subscribers in 24 industries. ERP-agnostic, cloud-based software allows Nakisa to meet the needs of organizations with complex business challenges. Nakisa is proud to work with some of the world's most renowned brands.

