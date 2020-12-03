Nakisa Hanelly Introduces Enhanced Diversity and Inclusion Functionality for HR Teams

Based on the French Gender Equality Index, the latest addition to the Nakisa Hanelly Insights suite offers robust diversity, parity, and inclusion solution for human resources departments

MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakisa, a privately-held global technology company specializing in organizational design and business transformation solutions, today announced the launch of Nakisa Hanelly's new diversity and inclusion (D&I) features.

This latest addition to Nakisa Hanelly provides business leaders and HR professionals with D&I reporting tools to track and measure progress on diversity efforts. Hanelly integrates recommendations from the French Gender Equality Index for compensation and pay equity, performance, and career success—allowing global organizations to measure how they rank in relation to these guidelines and take targeted approaches to addressing inequalities.

"A focus on leveraging D&I analytics has gone from being a compliance matter for HR to an absolute priority for companies. Global enterprises are taking D&I analytics into account for everything from hiring to company reorganizations," said Babak Varjavandi, CEO of Nakisa. "We're proud to offer an org design tool that enables enterprises to track and meet their D&I targets holistically and effectively."

Nakisa Hanelly's new D&I features enable companies to:

Automate detection of definable D&I categories such as education, age, experience, gender, ethnicity.

View customized charts to analyze current diversity trends and figures.

Understand company-specific prioritizations and recommended actions to resolve opportunity and diversity pay gap inconsistencies and encourage parity.

Monitor success of D&I initiatives on a quarterly basis.

The Benchmark

The French Gender Equality Index, a tool mandated by the French government in 2018 to improve gender equality compliance in Europe, has become the world standard approach to target inequality in the workplace. That's why at Nakisa, we've chosen it as our benchmark for our latest D&I software release.

The Index is based on:

The pay gap percentage between those of the same age group and job category. The gap in individual salaries between women and men. The gap in promotion rates between women and men. The percentage of individuals benefiting from salary increases upon return from parental leave. The number of women amongst the company's top 10 earners.

By applying these measures, Nakisa Hanelly's D&I features, delivered out-of-the-box, serve as a 360-degree comprehensive tool to review and improve on every area of your diversity, parity, and inclusion strategies, from gender equity to cultural inclusion. The solution's diversity metrics, which track the effectiveness of any proactive initiatives quarterly, help make workplace inequalities identifiable, empowering employers to pinpoint where efforts need to be focused in order to simply improve their diversity score.

Learn more about Nakisa Hanelly's new D&I features here.

Nakisa Hanelly Insights

Nakisa Hanelly's D&I features are built on Nakisa Hanelly Insights, a powerful, rules-based engine, to report on such issues as pay gaps directly onto an organization's HR data. Nakisa Hanelly not only measures D&I data but also helps track inequalities in real time, allowing organizations to visualize how they rank against the world standards in diversity and develop actionable strategies for improvement.

About Nakisa

A global leader in enterprise business solutions for Organizational Design and Accounting and Compliance, Nakisa delivers innovative, forward-thinking and robust human resource and financial management solutions that advance your business strategies.

Working with a global network of partners, Nakisa serves 900+ enterprise customers and over 4 million subscribers in 24 industries. Nakisa is proud to work with some of the world's most renowned brands.

