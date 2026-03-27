Nakoma Introduces a Performance-Driven Alternative to Traditional Baseball Bat Grips, Highlighting an Overlooked Variable in Player Performance
News provided byNakoma Products
Mar 27, 2026, 08:48 ET
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakoma Products LLC, a diversified manufacturer of consumer-packaged goods with a portfolio of established household and performance brands, today announced continued expansion into the sports performance category through StickGrip, a one-piece molded grip engineered to address a largely unexamined factor in baseball and softball performance: grip consistency.
For decades, leading bat manufacturers including Louisville Slugger, Easton, Rawlings and Marucci Sports have relied on traditional tape-based grips as the default standard.
This approach has persisted not as a performance-driven decision, but as a function of scalability, cost efficiency, and universal player compatibility.
An Overlooked Variable in a Data-Driven Game
As the game continues to evolve, with increased investment in biomechanics, analytics, and player development, most equipment innovation has focused on barrel technology and materials.
By comparison, the bat handle has remained largely unchanged.
Traditional tape introduces variability through:
- Layered construction and overlap inconsistency
- Progressive compression and degradation with use
- Non-uniform tactile feedback along the handle
These variables create subtle but meaningful inconsistencies in player input—impacting swing repeatability, timing, and overall performance.
From Variable Input to Controlled System
StickGrip was developed to transform the grip from a variable component into a controlled system.
Unlike tape-based solutions, StickGrip delivers:
- A single-piece engineered structure
- Uniform thickness and compression across the entire handle
- Consistent tactile feedback swing after swing
This aligns the grip with modern performance principles centered on repeatability and precision.
Consistent input enables more reliable muscle memory—driving more consistent performance outcomes.
Implications for Manufacturers, Retailers, and Coaches
For manufacturers and retail partners, grip represents an underleveraged opportunity within an otherwise mature category.
The shift from tape to engineered grip systems introduces potential to:
- Differentiate product offerings beyond barrel technology
- Enhance perceived performance value
- Reduce variability in user experience across skill levels
For coaches and player development programs, reducing external variables allows for:
- More accurate evaluation of swing mechanics
- Improved training consistency
- Greater confidence in skill progression
A Category Positioned for Evolution
Tape remains the industry standard because it is:
- Low-cost
- Customizable
- Familiar
However, it was never designed as a performance solution.
As seen across adjacent equipment categories, performance-driven alternatives gain traction when they deliver:
- Measurable consistency
- Repeatable feel
- Clear player benefit
Nakoma believes grip consistency represents one of the next meaningful areas of innovation in bat performance.
About Nakoma Products
Nakoma Products LLC, based in Bridgeview, Illinois, is a manufacturer of consumer-packaged goods specializing in household, automotive, and sports performance products.
Founded in 2010, Nakoma manages a diversified portfolio of established brands across cleaning, maintenance, specialty coatings, and athletic performance.
Its portfolio includes:
- Rit Dye
- Endust
- Scott's Liquid Gold
- Preval
- Behold
- StickGrip
- No Bull
Nakoma's strategy focuses on identifying overlooked inefficiencies within mature categories and introducing performance-driven solutions that improve consistency, reliability, and end-user outcomes.
For more information, visit: www.stickgrip.com
Media & Partnership Inquiries
Nakoma Products LLC
8455 S. 77th Avenue
Bridgeview, IL
www.nakoma.com
C/O Sam Averbuch
773-426-9999
SOURCE Nakoma Products
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