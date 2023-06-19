Nakoma Products Announces New Grip for StickGrip® Collection

Nakoma Products

19 Jun, 2023, 08:51 ET

CHICAGO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakoma Products is proud to announce the addition of its newest sport grip product line, the heXagon series, to its StickGrip® collection. The Stick Grip technology is designed specifically for competitive and elite athletes in baseball, softball, hockey, lacrosse, tennis, biking and PickleBall as examples, and looking for an enhanced grip performance. The revolutionary heXagon series is a result of intensive research, testing and development, utilizing the new state-of-the-art HydroFlex 2.0 Polymer material.

Similar to the original Diamond Series, the application is clean and easy; you place the grip over the handle and pull the zip cord out (similar to pulling a lawn mower cord) to tightly secure the grip. The Stick Grip will shrink and wrap itself to the handle as you pull out the zip cord, securing itself perfectly air tight with a quality control rating far superior than every other grip on the market. No glue, heat or tape needed!

"We are excited about the launch of our newest heXagon series as part of our super hot Stick Grip collection," said Sam Averbuch, Div. President for Nakoma Products. "We wanted this grip to be impressive", accommodating a growing variety of sports when it comes to grip choices. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop this innovative product to help athletes enhance their grip performance.

All Stick Grip products are available for purchase on the Nakoma Products website StickGrip.com and will launch in 2024/25 in selected retail stores across the U.S. Everyone can benefit from Nakoma's StickGrip technology - from beginners to professionals.

Stick Grip has also begun 20 sponsorship deals including its most recent sponsorship deal with 3 teams from the Box Lacrosse League, a very competitive semi-pro lacrosse league across the midwest.

About Nakoma Products:
Nakoma Products is a respected name in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry and in the specialty equipment industry, specializing in developing quality products that deliver superior performance. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions that help their consumers achieve their goals. Their products are renowned for their exceptional functionality, quality, and ease of use. For more information about StickGrip, please visit their website. StickGrip.com

Media Contact:
Amber McLean
Marketing Coordinator
(773) 990-9506
[email protected]com

SOURCE Nakoma Products

