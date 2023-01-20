Nakoma Roofing & Construction Opens Third Office in Port Charlotte, Florida

Female, veteran-owned contracting company increases community presence with continued commitment to expert roofing services and customer satisfaction

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakoma Roofing & Construction, a premier licensed General and Roofing Contractor company based in Florida, opened a new office in Port Charlotte this month. The new site, located at 18501 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte, is the firm's third office and will expand Nakoma's robust contracting operations in the state.

The new office builds upon the company's 15 years of experience as Florida's Trusted Contractors. Offering roof construction, inspection, repair, and replacement for both commercial and residential properties, the new location enhances the company's ability to provide quick turnarounds and guaranteed customer satisfaction.

Founded by Nilva Gonzalez, Nakoma is a veteran, minority, and woman owned construction company. Following her military service, Nilva began as a drywall contractor in 2004 and worked her way up to being a fully licensed, insured, and bondable certified commercial general contractor.

Expanding to a third office is a strategic decision that will allow Nakoma to have an increased physical presence in the communities they serve. The move also brings with it the added benefit of job creation and rapid response to Florida's frequent storms and hurricanes.

For more information about the new Nakoma office, contact (941) 222-1024. For information about roofing services or careers at Nakoma, visit their website at https://www.nakomaroofing.com

About Nakoma Roofing & Construction

For over 15 years, Nakoma has specialized in remodeling, roofing and commercial construction. The company serves the entire state of Florida with an unmatched dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. Nakoma is always ready and standing by to provide the highest level of service and skill for your next roofing project. License number: CGC1529380 | CCC1333699

Contact:

Nilva Gonzalez

321-395-5100

[email protected]

SOURCE Nakoma Construction