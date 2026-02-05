NAKS and Ark MFG Announce Strategic Transaction for Stainless Steel Custom Fabrication Division

MIAMI and ELYRIA, Ohio., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ark MFG and North American Kitchen Solutions (NAKS) today announced a strategic transaction in which Ark MFG has acquired NAKS' stainless steel custom fabrication division, allowing NAKS to further concentrate on growing its core ventilation platform, including its most recent plant acquisition in Venus, TX in 2025.

The transaction includes the following stainless steel fabrication brands:

Stainless Specialties Inc. (SSI) – Ohio

– Ohio Lane Manufacturing – Georgia

– Georgia Custom Kitchen Fabricators – Texas

This transaction reflects a shared strategic objective: enabling each organization to focus capital, leadership, and operational resources on what it does best.

"This was a deliberate and collaborative decision," said Sacha Polakoff, President & CEO of NAKS. "The stainless-steel custom fabrication division is comprised of strong businesses with great people, and it was important to us that they continue under ownership that is deeply committed to manufacturing. Ark MFG is a natural home for these companies and a partner that shares our respect for craftsmanship, quality, and long-term value creation."

Strategic Focus for Both Organizations

Founded in 1987, NAKS and its subsidiary HoodMart are industry leaders in designing and manufacturing proprietary, leading-edge commercial kitchen ventilation systems, including exhaust and supply fans, fire suppression systems, ductwork, and integrated solutions for the commercial cooking industry. Following the transaction, NAKS will continue to focus on expanding and strengthening its core ventilation platform.

For Ark MFG, the acquisition expands its stainless-steel fabrication platform, building upon its 2025 acquisition of Tarpon Stainless, and further complements its broader foodservice equipment manufacturing portfolio.

"We are sincerely appreciative of Sacha and the entire NAKS team for the trust they placed in us," said Gian Carlo Alonso, Founder of Ark MFG. "These are well-run businesses with strong reputations and skilled teams. Our role is to support them with capital, operational discipline, and long-term stewardship—while allowing them to continue serving customers with the same pride and independence."

Continuity, Investment, and Collaboration

All three stainless steel businesses will continue operating independently, retaining their existing teams, leadership, and customer relationships. Ark MFG plans to invest in people, equipment, and operating systems while selectively sharing best practices across its stainless-steel operations where it benefits customers, employees, and long-term performance.

Both parties emphasized that continuity for employees, customers, and suppliers was a priority throughout the transaction.

About North American Kitchen Solutions (NAKS)

Established in 1987, NAKS and its subsidiary HoodMart are industry leaders in designing and manufacturing ventilation systems for the large and growing commercial cooking industry. NAKS manufactures various proprietary leading-edge ventilation systems sold separately or as part of complete ventilation systems, including exhaust fans, supply fans, fire suppression systems, ductwork, and accessories. NAKS is a portfolio company of Valesco Industries.

About Ark MFG

Ark MFG is a diversified U.S.-based manufacturing holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and improving high-quality manufacturing businesses. Ark MFG is a long-term owner committed to operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation, and the belief that durable economic value is created by building real products through American manufacturing.

