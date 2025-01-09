NAKS, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Custom Kitchen Fabricator (CKF)

ELYRIA, Ohio and CLEVELAND, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Kitchen Solutions, Inc. (NAKS), a leading provider of innovative foodservice equipment solutions, today announced the acquisition of Custom Kitchen Fabricator (CKF). This strategic move solidifies NAKS' position as an industry leader and accelerates its growth trajectory. NAKS is a portfolio company of Dallas, TX-based Valesco Industries.

CKF, a manufacturer of NSF-listed stainless-steel countertops, tabletops, worktables, sinks, wall panels, and other surfaces, brings over 40 years of experience and expertise to the NAKS family. By combining CKF's strong reputation and skilled workforce with NAKS' existing operating footprint, innovation, and industry knowledge, we are poised to deliver greater value to our customers.

"The acquisition of CKF is a significant step forward in our growth strategy," said Sacha Polakoff, President & CEO of NAKS. "This strategic move will enhance our manufacturing capabilities, strengthen our position in the market, and bring our full range of product solutions geographically closer to our valued customers. We are excited to welcome the talented team at CKF to the NAKS family."

Jimmy LeBeau, CEO of CKF, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to join the NAKS team. This partnership will allow us to leverage our combined strengths to provide even more comprehensive solutions to our customers. We look forward to contributing to NAKS' continued success."

This acquisition reinforces NAKS' commitment to providing exceptional products and services to the foodservice industry. With a growing network of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, NAKS is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and drive future growth on a national scale.

About North American Kitchen Solutions (NAKS)

Established in 1987, NAKS and its subsidiary HoodMart specialize in designing and manufacturing ventilation systems and custom-fabricated workspaces for the large and growing commercial cooking industry. NAKS manufactures various proprietary leading-edge ventilation systems that can be purchased separately or as part of complete ventilation systems, including exhaust fans, supply fans, fire suppression systems, ductwork, and accessories.

About Valesco Industries

Valesco is a Dallas, Texas-based private equity firm focusing on controlling and non-control investments in select growth-oriented small- and lower-middle-market businesses engaged in manufacturing, distribution, and business-to-business services. Valesco specializes in partnering with a company's management team to support its growth objectives. As long-term industry veterans, the principals have capitalized and built numerous successful businesses, serving those companies in varying roles as investors, managers, advisors, and directors.

