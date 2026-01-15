NAL Research and Blue Sky Network Rebrand and Unveil New Name, NAL Technologies (Naltec)

MANASSAS, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAL Technologies (Naltec) a leader in advanced satellite communications and critical navigation and timing technology, today announced the completion of a rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth in new markets and a refined innovation and product strategy.

The refinement positions the company for continued momentum and officially combines the merged NAL Research and Blue Sky Network brands under a single, unified identity. It also emphasizes the company's continued mission to deliver products and advanced technology that will enhance the future of connectivity and strengthen location, timing, and situational awareness resiliency.

Naltec operates at the forefront of technology, including the rapidly evolving satellite communications, mobile cellular, and assured positioning, navigation, and timing (APNT) landscape. Naltec is focused on the delivery of reliable communications and uninterrupted performance for industries—such as defense, critical infrastructure, transportation, telecommunications, energy, and financial services operations—around the world.

"Our re-brand to 'NAL Technologies,' or 'Naltec' for short, creates an opportunity for us to become synonymous with the technologies we are developing to shape the future," said Robert Bills, president, NAL Technologies. "Increasingly sophisticated technology brings new possibilities yet can also be susceptible to vulnerabilities. We create and integrate emerging capabilities to deliver resilient solutions that anticipate the world's future timing, communications, and location needs."

The brand refinement includes the launch of a consolidated digital presence under one website and combined social properties, a new corporate logo, and an enhanced color scheme.

The new website is now live, featuring expanded services and capabilities, along with a refreshed visual palette. Visit at naltec.com to view the refined brand, website and to learn more about Naltec's products, solutions, and services.

About NAL Technologies

NAL Technologies (Naltec) is a leader in advanced connectivity and critical assurance technology. The company delivers cutting-edge SATCOM and positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions to meet evolving government, defense, and commercial needs. Naltec's powerful military-grade devices, intelligent software, and flexible cloud-based applications ensure continuous connectivity and operational performance from any location in the world.

