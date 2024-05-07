NAL Research Announces Merger with Blue Sky Network

Companies are Combining to Optimize Operations and Drive Commercial and Government SATCOM and Assured PNT Innovation for Customers Worldwide

MANASSAS, Va., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAL Research today announced a merger with Blue Sky Network aimed at delivering enhanced satellite communications (SATCOM), mobile communications, and assured position, navigation, and timing (APNT) solutions to customers worldwide. The merger will unite both companies under NAL Research, leveraging their respective strengths to drive innovation, expand product offerings and optimize operations to better serve customers across commercial and government sectors.

Robert Bills, the President of NAL Research, will lead the merged company, which will continue to maintain and develop all existing NAL and Blue Sky Network brands and full line of products. The strategic integration sets the stage for a broader and enhanced portfolio of SATCOM and mobile solutions and APNT capabilities that incorporate NAL's military-grade hardware products along with Blue Sky Network's commercial products and cloud-based solutions.

"This collaboration marks an exciting chapter in our journey to provide the most advanced and reliable SATCOM and APNT solutions on the market," said Bills. "Together, we are better positioned to deliver cutting-edge and transformative solutions that meet and exceed the unique needs of our customers."

NAL and Blue Sky Network are both part of the ACR Group, a global thought leader and innovator in satellite-based communication, navigation and rescue technologies, and share a passion for developing and delivering reliable connectivity solutions worldwide.

The merger immediately folds Blue Sky Network's headquarters, operations and production capabilities into NAL Research's headquarters in Manassas, Va. NAL Research will maintain its office locations in Chantilly and Fredericksburg, Va., and Blue Sky Network's office in Brazil. Commercial and government customers can expect to benefit from new innovations, an expanded international footprint, and enhanced service and support.

About NAL Research

NAL Research leads the industry in delivering innovative, global connectivity solutions that are trusted by government and enterprise customers worldwide. A pioneer in satellite communications, IoT, and GPS-independent assured positioning, navigation and timing products and services, NAL enables customers to reliably communicate, track, and manage assets from any location in the world. NAL Research is an Iridium service partner and value-added manufacturer. For more information, visit www.nalresearch.com and follow on LinkedIn on X @nalresearch.

About Blue Sky Network

Blue Sky Network is an industry-leading provider of global solutions engineered for the future of land, sea, and air communications. Founded in 2001 with deep expertise in connectivity and intelligent fleet management, combined with a collaborative, solutions-first approach toward innovation, Blue Sky Network enables customers to reliably track, manage, and engage their high-value assets in real time from any location in the world. Headquartered in Manassas, Va., with an office in São Paulo, Brazil, we serve a customer base and partner network spanning more than 50 countries. Blue Sky Network is an Iridium service partner and value-added manufacturer. Learn more at: blueskynetwork.com and follow on LinkedIn or X @blueskynetwork.

SOURCE NAL Research