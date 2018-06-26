Nala Cat + Lil BUB + Manny the Frenchie = A WHOLE Lot of Social Love for Halo's Mission

"We are thrilled to have Nala Cat band together with Lil BUB and Manny the Frenchie to use their voices to help convey Halo's very important mission to consumers," said Myron Lyskanycz, CEO for Halo. "Their combined social impact is instrumental in helping millions of pet parents understand how Halo is changing the way companion animals are fed and farm animals are raised."

Now, three of Forbes magazine's top-10 "most influential pets" choose Halo, providing a whole lot of social love for Halo 's mission.

Halo spokescat LIL BUB understands the importance of Halo's mission and the real WHOLE meat diet that Halo provides her as well as the millions of shelter pets less fortunate than her. This is the first-time the famous feline with more than 5 million social followers and the founder of Lil BUB's Big Fund for ASPCA, has ever endorsed a pet food.

Halo spokesdog Manny the Frenchie, also concurs with Halo's mission. The most followed bulldog uses his fan base to help others through his non-profit, the Manny and Friends Foundation, and often touts Halo's real WHOLE meat diets, as well as Halo's vegan dog food on #meatlessmonday on social.

Nala Cat brings over 6 million social followers to Halo's mission. The lovable Siamese/tabby mix rescue is an ambassador for top brands like Google and Facebook, recently appeared on the Steve Harvey Show (entitled "The Most Famous Cat on the Internet"), was a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award nominee, and is a Guinness World Record holder (most popular cat on Instagram). However, much of her time is devoted to helping less fortunate pets.

ABOUT HALO, PURELY FOR PETS®

For over 30 years, Halo® has insisted on creating only holistic pet foods that rely ﬁrst on real WHOLE meat, poultry or ﬁsh…never ANY rendered "meat meal"…making these recipes fundamentally diﬀerent from the kibble found in almost all leading "natural" pet food brands. Halo uses OrigiNative™ GAP and MSC-certified proteins that say NO to factory farming and offer Superior Digestibility. Halo uses Non-GMO Vegetables in its pet food. Plus, Halo feeds it forward (#HaloFeeditForward), donating a bowl of Halo to shelter pets every time consumers buy, in partnership with Freekibble.com and GreaterGood.org. Halo invites pet parents to "Feed for 14 Days, Love it or it's Free!" Learn more about Halo's HOLISTIC. WHOLE. HUMANE. pet food for dogs and cats at HaloPets.com.

