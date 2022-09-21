Nalashaa Receives Accreditation for Excellence in Information Security Management and Quality Management

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nalashaa Solutions is a New Jersey-based systems aggregator founded in 2012. Over the past decade, it has become a prominent outfit specializing in software development, healthcare analytics solutions, healthcare IT, CRM implementation, IBMi series modernization and cloud engineering services.

A Brief Overview

Nalashaa has consistently delivered a wide variety of high-quality software applications to its clients. The company's work portfolio on EHR software development services has given it a steady influx of globally renowned clientele. Its long list of client appreciations is a testament to its commitment to the quality of its software products and its ability to safeguard the security of client organizational data.

ISO Certified

Nalashaa earned its ISO 27001:2013 & ISO 9001:2015 certificates in April 2022 and cemented its reputation as an exponent of globally recognized high quality and data security standards. The software development firm is now well positioned to deliver high-quality and sustainable software deliverables to its clients, ushered in by the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS). It is also adherent to the ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management systems (ISMS) security controls.

Quality Driven Business Processes

The ISO 9001:2015 certificate implements rigorous requirements for organizations to demonstrate their deliverables' quality. By doing so, the ISO standards evaluate organizations' ability to deliver consistent business outcomes, improve customer retention, and use internal resources more effectively. Nalashaa passed the rigorous audit processes to demonstrate adherence to the ISO's service and product quality standards for software companies. The software firm now emerges as an ideal choice for end businesses and third-party software companies to build powerful partnerships that result in reliable software products.

Unwavering Commitment to Data Security

Nalashaa's adherence to the ISO's Information Security Management systems (ISMS) imparts as an added layer of confidence for software development organizations seeking excellence in data management.

