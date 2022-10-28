NALEJ Corporation & CakeBoxx Technologies Announce Comprehensive Strategic Technology Partnership

Hyperscale Edge Deep technology, software, hybrid cloud services, and systems leader NALEJ Corporation and supply chain systems engineering leader CakeBoxx Technologies have announced a partnership aimed at revolutionizing the transportation, logistics, and autonomous systems delivery of high-value, high-consequence cargo for aerospace, defense, energy, & telecom industries.

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NALEJ Corporation and CakeBoxx Technologies have formed a multi-year strategic partnership to co-architect, co-develop, build, deploy, and operate "NALEJBoxx Smart Container Systems" for clients and partners in the aerospace, energy (oil, gas, renewables & wind), autonomous systems, telecom, internet, satellite backhaul, edge data center, tower systems, interconnect services, transportation, and shipping & logistics industries.

In 2022, the TEU and FEU shipping container has become the most prolific standards-based, widely distributed, operational "edge" logistics capability in the world. The "Smart Container System" architecture from NALEJ Corporation and CakeBoxx Technologies combines software, hybrid cloud services and systems to provide secure, open, extensible, dynamic, and programmable solutions based on increasingly complex requirements and the demanding global, national, and local logistics environments in which they operate. The Smart Container System is uniquely resilient and inter-operable with standards-based, legacy, and non-legacy logistics software and hybrid cloud services and systems, thus enabling clients and partners to dynamically operate securely in real-time, at scale, anywhere, and anytime.

"Today, the shipping container is merely a 'box'. Tomorrow, it will be an intelligent, software-defined, dynamic and programmable "smart container system" networkable node," said Stephen Reade, Founder and CEO of NALEJ Corporation.

Daine Eisold, Founder and CEO of CakeBoxx Technologies, commented, "I've always envisioned the evolution of the container to include dynamic capability, with enhanced security and assurance. In partnership with NALEJ, we will enable operators and partners to optimize the performance of their global, national, and hyper-local logistics networks. Stephen and I firmly believe that together we have created the critical elements for 'Intermodal v2.0'. We call tomorrow's TEU and FEU Smart Container System 'NALEJBoxx'. It will enable critical infrastructure networks and ecosystems for operators and 3PL partners."

NALEJ Corporation is the developer of the NALEJ Mosaic OS/Platform enabler of software, hybrid cloud services and systems. The NALEJ Mosaic OS/Platform is a US open source, "Edge Optimized" Enterprise Services Bus (E/ESB), architected, developed, and operationalized at scale in accordance with US Federal and DOD MOSA baseline requirements, US MIL specifications and US DOD (c)ATO policies, requirements, and certifications. The NALEJ Mosaic OS/Platform and Tools enable IT/OT teams, operators, developers, and analysts to integrate and interoperate heterogeneous distributed resources, and dynamically leverage software-defined, composable open services, cloud to edge, edge to cloud (C2E/E2C) to enable, secure, performant, intelligent, and programmable edge workloads and effects.

NALEJ Corporation is an SBIR, Prime US Defense Contractor, serving the US DOD and US DOD strategic partners in the continental US and in coalition nations.

CakeBoxx Technologies is a global supply chain systems engineering and transportation systems integration solution provider. The company designs, architects, and builds cargo shipping containers and platforms to help organizations manage risk, increase resilience, lower total cost of ownership and increase velocity for cargo transportation and specialty manufacturing markets.

CakeBoxx® "two-piece" containers with their deck and lid design, are the first innovation in the industry to offer truly safe, secure, and efficient containerized transport for the top-loaded, side-loaded, break bulk and general project cargo markets.

Advantages of CakeBoxx solutions include increased operational efficiency, reduced risk of cargo theft, higher sustainability and resiliency, and lower operating costs. CakeBoxx Technologies offers these containers in a product line of sizes and specifications to meet individual customer needs.

