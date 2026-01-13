Nalena Medical Weight Loss Launches Clinician-Guided Program for Women Facing Hormonal Weight Gain

A new telehealth approach designed to help women regain control of their weight by addressing hormonal changes, not willpower

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nalena today announced the launch of Nalena Medical Weight Loss, a clinician-guided telehealth program created specifically for women struggling with weight gain related to hormonal changes. The program is designed for women who feel frustrated by diets and fitness plans that no longer work - and who suspect their weight challenges are rooted in biology, not effort.

Many women experience weight gain during hormonal transitions that feels resistant to traditional approaches. Despite eating well and staying active, progress stalls, confidence erodes, and answers are often reduced to "try harder." Nalena Medical Weight Loss was built to address this gap by offering personalized medical care that acknowledges the role hormones play in metabolism, energy, and weight regulation.

Nalena's program begins with a comprehensive online intake that allows licensed clinicians to understand each patient's history, symptoms, and goals. Eligible patients receive individualized care and ongoing guidance through a streamlined digital experience designed to be approachable, respectful, and easy to navigate. The program emphasizes transparent and accessible pricing, clear communication, and realistic expectations—without extreme dieting or one-size-fits-all plans.

"Nalena Medical Weight Loss exists because too many women are told their struggles are just part of aging," said Brayden Zoucha, Founder of Nalena. "We created this program to give women a medically guided option that actually reflects what's happening in their bodies. This isn't about chasing trends—it's about restoring control and helping women feel like themselves again."

Available beginning February 1, 2026, Nalena Medical Weight Loss is delivered entirely online, allowing women to access care on their own terms. The program is part of Nalena's broader mission to support women through hormonal transitions with evidence-based care that feels modern, legitimate, and human.

About Nalena

Nalena is a women-focused telehealth company dedicated to helping women navigate hormonal changes with clarity and confidence. Built for women who feel underserved by traditional healthcare and overlooked by mainstream wellness solutions, Nalena combines licensed clinical care with a modern digital experience to support sustainable health and long-term well-being.

For more information, visit: https://joinnalena.com

SOURCE Nalena