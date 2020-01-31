Nalgene Outdoor and Alternative Apparel Make a "Pledge to the Planet" at PROJECT Las Vegas

The initiative, called "Pledge to the Planet," will reward attendees willing to bypass single-use plastic for the duration of the show with one free 32-ounce Nalgene reusable water bottle featuring Alternative Apparel's popular camo or animal print. Pledge-takers will also receive a stylish "Wear the Difference" Alternative T-shirt made from recycled bottles.

"'Pledge to the Planet' was born from our companies' shared goal to raise awareness that simple choices we make every day can have a positive impact on our planet," says Elissa McGee, general manager, Nalgene Outdoor.

"We are all about taking steps to make a positive impact on the environment we share," says Michael Johnson, director of marketing for Alternative Apparel. "Whether it's manufacturing our apparel both sustainably and responsibly as a company or choosing reusable bottles for hydration as individuals, we know our actions can make a difference. And we hope PROJECT Las Vegas attendees will join us in this effort."

How to make a "Pledge to the Planet"

To take the pledge and receive a free Nalgene bottle and Alternative T-shirt, attendees can visit Alternative's Booth #81534. Alternative will also sponsor a nearby water refill station so it easy for attendees to fill and refill their Nalgene bottles.

Two Brands Deeply Rooted in Sustainability

Both Nalgene Outdoor and Alternative Apparel are deeply rooted in sustainability.

Approximately 1.8 million plastic bottles recycled annually are used in Alternative Eco ® Fabrics. In celebration of Alternative's 25th birthday, the brand is launching six new eco fabrics as a reflection of their continued investment in protecting the environment. By 2021, Alternative is working to replace all virgin polyester with 100% recycled polyester in its manufacturing. More information available at www.alternativeapparel.com/our-promise .

Fabrics. In celebration of Alternative's 25th birthday, the brand is launching six new eco fabrics as a reflection of their continued investment in protecting the environment. By 2021, Alternative is working to replace all virgin polyester with 100% recycled polyester in its manufacturing. More information available at www.alternativeapparel.com/our-promise . More than 1,460 bottles are diverted from landfills annually if just one person drinks from a reusable bottle. To raise awareness for this simple behavior, Nalgene partners with Reverb on RocknRefill, a program at music festivals that has diverted 2.75 million single use bottles from landfills. Nalgene also launched The Nalgene Water Fund in 2019 to support access to clean water in communities across the USA. More information about the fund will be available at Alternative's booth or online at www.nalgene.com.

Product samples and high-resolution photos of the Nalgene/Alternative products are available to members of the media upon request.

About NALGENE Outdoor

NALGENE® Outdoor Products is based in Rochester, New York. Founded in 1949 as a manufacturer of the first plastic pipette holder, the company soon expanded its product line to include state-of-the-art polyethylene labware under the NALGENE brand. By the mid-1970s, outdoor enthusiasts had discovered the taste and odor-resistant, leak-proof and rugged properties of NALGENE's large selection of plastic containers. In response to this emerging demand, NALGENE Outdoor Products was formed and today the consumer-oriented business offers its customers a wide choice of safe, environmentally friendly, BPA- and BPS- free products that meet their lifestyle needs. For more information, contact NALGENE Consumer Products or visit www.nalgene.com.

About ALTERNATIVE APPAREL

Since 1995, Alternative Apparel has set out to re-create the soft, lived‑in look and feel of our favorite vintage tees. Rooted in sustainable and eco-friendly practices, the brand sources the finest fabrics for softness and durability — incorporating organic and recycled materials wherever possible. Alternative Apparel is part of the HanesBrands family of apparel brands. For more information visit www.alternativeapparel.com.

The Nalgene Water Fund

The Nalgene Water Fund was created in August 2019 to raise funds and awareness for [domestic] U.S. communities struggling with access to clean water by supporting grass-roots nonprofits serving those communities. The Nalgene Water Fund is a donor advised fund administered by Reverb. The first set of donations will be distributed to a variety of U.S.-based organizations in early 2020. For more information visit www.nalgene.com/nalgene-water-fund/.

