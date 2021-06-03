Nalgene Outdoor and Jill & Ally Partner on Limited Edition "Tell Me Everything" Bottle

Jill & Ally worked with Nalgene to design the "Tell Me Everything" bottle, a limited-edition 32-ounce, raspberry-colored Nalgene wide-mouth with a teal cap. Adorned with stars and a nature-inspired logo, the bottle's design honors the camp tradition of reconnecting after months apart – or this summer, after years apart. This playful bottle inspires kids and adults to make up for lost time and come together at camp.

Part of a specially-curated camp inspired collection including clothing and accessories dropping at the end of June, this limited-edition Nalgene bottle retails for $25.00 on JillandAlly.com. Ten percent of each sale will benefit The Fresh Air Fund, to which Jill & Ally are also donating their popular fashion tie-dye masks ($20,000 value).

"Summer camp and Nalgene are like peanut butter and jelly," said Elissa McGee, general manager, Nalgene Outdoor. "As the bottle loved for its 'blank canvas,' Nalgene is thrilled to partner with Jill & Ally on the 'Tell Me Everything' design. Its whimsical, give back approach appeals to today's kids and their parents, many who fondly remember toting a Nalgene to camp back in the 1980s!"

"We're a give-back brand and so is Nalgene," added Jill Zarin, co-founder of Jill & Ally. "When we first started making masks, we focused on the health care workers. Now that there is a vaccine, kids can look forward to a more normal summer, and we want to help ensure that as many Fresh Air Fund kids as possible get to experience camp and your purchase will help make that possible."

All Nalgene bottles are made in the USA of BPA- and BPS- free materials. Truly made for life, the bottles are leak-proof, durable and dishwasher safe.

About NALGENE Outdoor

NALGENE® Outdoor Products is based in Rochester, New York. Founded in 1949 as a manufacturer of the first plastic pipette holder, the company soon expanded its product line to include state-of-the-art polyethylene labware under the NALGENE brand. By the mid-1970s, outdoor enthusiasts had discovered the taste and odor-resistant, leak-proof and rugged properties of NALGENE's large selection of plastic containers. In response to this emerging demand, NALGENE Outdoor Products was formed and today the consumer-oriented business offers its customers a wide choice of safe, environmentally friendly, BPA- and BPS- free products that meet their lifestyle needs. For more information, contact NALGENE Consumer Products or visit www.nalgene.com.

About Jill & Ally

Since May 2020, when Jill Zarin and Ally Shapiro started hand tie-dyeing masks, they have donated more than 50,000 masks to health care workers. They have since expanded their line into other categories including home, apparel, and accessories and is available in over 3,000 stores. Jill, Founder of Jill & Ally, has an extensive fashion background, and draws on her former experience as the President of Gold Toe, a $150 million sock brand, to manage Jill & Ally sales and logistics. Ally, who has a Master's in Contemporary Art from Sotheby's in London, serves as Co-Founder and Creative Director and oversees marketing, production, and partnerships. www.jillandally.com

About The Fresh Air Fund

The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit organization has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877. Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, The Fund continues to provide safe, fun, engaging and enriching experiences for New York City youth to keep the magic of summer alive through virtual and outdoor programs. Fresh Air children also participate in year-round leadership and educational programs. For more information, visit FreshAir.org.

