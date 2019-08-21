Nalgene Outdoor Establishes Nalgene Water Fund to Support Domestic Water Initiatives

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nalgene Outdoor, maker of reusable water bottles, will continue the company's 70th anniversary celebration by establishing the Nalgene Water Fund as a way to help ensure safe drinking water for our local communities.

The Nalgene Water Fund was created to raise funds and awareness for [domestic] U.S. communities struggling with access to clean water by supporting grass-roots nonprofits serving those communities. The Nalgene Water Fund is a donor advised fund administered by Fidelity Charitable. To inaugurate the Nalgene Water Fund, Nalgene has created an exclusive, limited-edition bottle now available at www.nalgene.com. Five dollars from every sale will go directly to the new Fund.

"For decades, Nalgene products have been proudly made in the U.S., rooted in the belief that the simplest way to protect our environment is to refill reusable water bottles," said Elissa McGee, general manager, Nalgene Outdoor. "Access to clean water is vital to the future well-being of our local communities and the environment; and we know that many areas across the country currently lack an adequate supply of clean water. At Nalgene Outdoor we believe that this access is everyone's right and we are excited to support this ideal with the launch of the Nalgene Water Fund."

The exclusive, and specially designed Nalgene Water Fund bottle features hues of blue and purple waves on a classic seafoam 32-ounce, wide-mouth bottle. The waves symbolize water as a basic need for survival and its important role in our Earth. The bottle is made in America with its tried and true, one bottle and one cap simple design that has become iconic to Nalgene. Every Nalgene bottle is BPA- and BPS-free, durable, leak-proof and dishwasher safe.

To further support the Nalgene Water Fund, Nalgene is partnering with outdoors design brand AtomicChild, which will create three limited edition bottle stickers. $1 from the sale of an individual sticker will go toward the Fund to support American communities lacking clean drinking water.

About NALGENE Outdoor

NALGENE® Outdoor Products is based in Rochester, New York. Founded in 1949 as a manufacturer of the first plastic pipette holder, the company soon expanded its product line to include state-of-the-art polyethylene labware under the NALGENE brand. By the mid-1970s, outdoor enthusiasts had discovered the taste and odor-resistant, leak-proof and rugged properties of NALGENE's large selection of plastic containers. In response to this emerging demand, NALGENE Outdoor Products was formed and today the consumer-oriented business offers its customers a wide choice of safe, environmentally friendly, BPA- and BPS- free products that meet their lifestyle needs. For more information, contact NALGENE Consumer Products or visit www.nalgene.com.

