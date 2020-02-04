Nalgene Outdoor Highlights Its Commitment to Life's Essentials with The Elements Collection

"We've always believed basic is better," said Elissa McGee, general manager, Nalgene Outdoor. "This series celebrates our commitment to keeping simple stuff simple, and uses the elements to inspire our users to embrace the essentials of life and the world around us."

For 70 years Nalgene has been making practical products without frills, gimmicks, or extra parts – just hardworking basics that keep you hydrated without worry. With a commitment to enduring quality and a lifetime product guarantee, Nalgene's easy to use, time-tested designs have defined the water bottle category for decades, all while keeping things fresh with vibrant new designs released each year.

The Elements Collection draws on this impressive legacy and is available for purchase on Nalgene.com (https://www.nalgene.com/elements/) with an MSRP of $12.99.

Earth – Inspired by the place we call home, trees meet the illuminated sky on this warm purple bottle;

Wind – This teal bottle's swirling design reminds us to draw breath and appreciate the air that revitalizes body and spirit;

Fire – Aglow with orange and yellow embers, this red bottle represents the energy that warms us and ignites our passions;

– Aglow with orange and yellow embers, this red bottle represents the energy that warms us and ignites our passions; Water — Powerful waves hydrate and refresh, celebrating the very basis of life on this rich blue bottle.

In keeping with its adventurous roots, Nalgene encourages its global user base to share photos of their limited edition bottles out in the world by using the hashtag #ElementofAdventure on Instagram and Twitter.

All four designs are dishwasher safe, leakproof, durable and BPA/BPS Free. Product samples and high-resolution photos are available to media upon request. For more information, visit www.nalgene.com.

About NALGENE Outdoor

NALGENE® Outdoor Products is based in Rochester, New York. Founded in 1949 as a manufacturer of the first plastic pipette holder, the company soon expanded its product line to include state-of-the-art polyethylene labware under the NALGENE brand. By the mid-1970s, outdoor enthusiasts had discovered the taste and odor-resistant, leak-proof and rugged properties of NALGENE's large selection of plastic containers. In response to this emerging demand, NALGENE Outdoor Products was formed and today the consumer-oriented business offers its customers a wide choice of safe, environmentally friendly, BPA- and BPS- free products that meet their lifestyle needs. For more information, contact NALGENE Consumer Products or visit www.nalgene.com.

Media Contact Information:

Marcia Gray

Gray Communications/Nalgene

617-990-7720

mgray@graycreate.com

SOURCE Nalgene Outdoor

