Nalgene Outdoor Increases Its Commitment to Manufacturing with Recycled Materials; New Products Kickoff Year-Long Goal to Convert All Bottle Production to Tritan Renew

The company kicked off this initiative in August 2020 when it led the industry in adopting the groundbreaking properties of Tritan Renew material in the launch of its Nalgene Sustain bottle, the first and only reusable bottle on the market made from recycled materials that is durable, reliable, BPA-free, and dishwasher safe. Today, Nalgene introduces a broad extension to the Sustain line with the introduction of more sizes and styles in its first wave to convert production fully to Tritan Renew material by the end of 2021.

"When Nalgene created the reusable water bottle category more than 70 years ago, the brand was a pioneer in sustainability, and we remain as committed to sustainability today as we were then," said Elissa McGee, general manager, Nalgene Outdoor. "We've never wavered in producing our bottles in the USA to reduce our carbon footprint; and our decision to be the first to adopt and today to extend the use of recycled materials in the production of Nalgene bottles is another bold step to continuously increase the eco-benefits of Nalgene hydration gear."

25 New Choices, 32 in Total. All More Sustainable

Nalgene's new Sustain line made from Tritan Renew material launched in August 2020 with seven 32-ounce wide mouth bottles in Nalgene's brilliant "Inspired by Nature" colorway. Today the Sustain line grows to 32 product choices, all delivering the same high quality, leak-proof, BPA- and BPS-free, food-safe assurances as the original Nalgene. New sizes and styles launching include:

All seven "Inspired by Nature" colors now available in 32-ounce narrow mouth, 16-ounce wide mouth and 16-ounce narrow mouth; and

"Classic" Nalgene 32-ounce wide mouth bottle now available in Gray, Blue, Seafoam and Trout.

All Nalgene Sustain bottles are available at www.nalgene.com and other major retailers with an MSRP of $14.99. Consumers can now also create a custom design for a Sustain bottle using the Nalgene Customizer for $25.

Made from Recycled Material in the USA: An Even More Sustainable Choice

Refilling a reusable water bottle is an immediate reduction in waste and in one's carbon footprint. Choosing a Nalgene reusable water bottle, especially a Nalgene Sustain bottle made from certified recycled material or the equivalent of eight single use bottles that is uniquely made in the USA significantly multiplies these benefits offsetting fossil fuels and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Product samples and high-resolution photos are available to media upon request. For more information, visit https://nalgene.com/collections/sustain/.

About NALGENE Outdoor

NALGENE® Outdoor Products is based in Rochester, New York. Founded in 1949 as a manufacturer of the first plastic pipette holder, the company soon expanded its product line to include state-of-the-art polyethylene labware under the NALGENE brand. By the mid-1970s, outdoor enthusiasts had discovered the taste and odor-resistant, leak-proof and rugged properties of NALGENE's large selection of plastic containers. In response to this emerging demand, NALGENE Outdoor Products was formed and today the consumer-oriented business offers its customers a wide choice of safe, environmentally friendly, BPA- and BPS- free products that meet their lifestyle needs. For more information, contact NALGENE Consumer Products or visit www.nalgene.com.

