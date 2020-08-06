Nalgene Outdoor Is First to Market with Reusable Water Bottle Made from 50% Transformed 'Trash'

"The new Sustain line fits squarely with Nalgene's mission: to reduce, reuse and refill all in one even more sustainable bottle," said Elissa McGee, general manager, Nalgene Outdoor. "With a Nalgene Sustain bottle made from 50 percent recycled single-use plastic, we've significantly multiplied the environmental benefits of a reusable bottle without compromising the quality, function, or performance that made Nalgene famous."

Nalgene Sustain is currently available on Nalgene.com in the seven colors of the "Inspired by Nature* Collection", all in Nalgene's classic 32-ounce wide mouth bottle style. Starting September 8th, the bottles will be also available at all REI stores with an MSRP of $14.95. Initial colors at REI will be pomegranate, clementine and aubergine. Additional sizes and styles in the Sustain collection will debut in early 2021. The next generation of reusable bottles Nalgene Sustain delivers the same high quality, leak-proof, BPA- and BPS-free, food-safe, bottles Nalgene consumers have grown to depend on for life's everyday adventures.

Made from Recycled Material in the USA: Making a Sustainable Choice Even More Sustainable

Refilling a reusable water bottle is an immediate reduction in waste and in one's carbon footprint. Choosing a Nalgene reusable water bottle, which is uniquely made in the USA (sourced in Kingsport, TN and manufactured in Rochester, NY) significantly multiplies these benefits. The new Nalgene Sustain bottles offset the use of fossil fuels and lower greenhouse gas emissions even further. Each bottle is made from 50% certified recycled content** - or the equivalent of 8 single-use plastic bottles in each bottle.

Relevant for 70 Years, and Counting

Nalgene is committed to the "circular" economy, which aims to keep materials in circulation versus ending up in landfill. This commitment and the Nalgene Sustain line is the next step in an iconic product that has both stayed classic and evolved with consumer desires and environmental trends.

Nalgene established the reusable water bottle category in 1949 in a science lab in upstate New York. Since the 1970s, when Nalgene became a consumer staple, the brand has kept its simple and basic one-cap, one-bottle, design but introduced new colors and graphics to fit emerging active and green lifestyles. Now, Nalgene Sustain propels the brand's mission forward offering consumers an even more sustainable reusable bottle and a way to actively participate in the "circular" economy, the future of recycling.

Additionally, Nalgene has a variety of large-scale partnerships with non-profits such as REVERB and mass-scale events such as Outdoor Retailer to replace single use plastic water bottles with reusable and sustainable refillable water bottles.

Product samples and high-resolution photos are available to media upon request. For more information, visit https://nalgene.com/collections/sustain/.

*Inspired by Nature collection colors include: aubergine, cerulean, clementine, melon ball, olive, pomegranate, and woodsman

**Certified recycled content allocated using ISCC mass balance

About NALGENE Outdoor

NALGENE® Outdoor Products is based in Rochester, New York. Founded in 1949 as a manufacturer of the first plastic pipette holder, the company soon expanded its product line to include state-of-the-art polyethylene labware under the NALGENE brand. By the mid-1970s, outdoor enthusiasts had discovered the taste and odor-resistant, leak-proof and rugged properties of NALGENE's large selection of plastic containers. In response to this emerging demand, NALGENE Outdoor Products was formed and today the consumer-oriented business offers its customers a wide choice of safe, environmentally friendly, BPA- and BPS- free products that meet their lifestyle needs. For more information, contact NALGENE Consumer Products or visit www.nalgene.com.

