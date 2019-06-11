Nalgene Outdoor Partners with Outdoor Retailer to Help Eliminate Single Use Plastic Bottles at Summer Market, Outdoor Industry's Largest Trade Show

"Simple and affordable sustainability is at the core of Nalgene," said Elissa McGee, general manager, Nalgene Outdoor. "Our partnership with Outdoor Retailer is about walking the walk and not just talking the talk. The Nalgene brand ethos is to provide smart hydration solutions that make it easy to protect the outdoor spaces we all love by reducing the waste generated by single-use plastic. We're proud to be part of Outdoor Retailer's transformation to a greener, more sustainable show."

Nalgene estimates that by drinking 64 ounces of water daily from a reusable water bottle, one is saving 1,460 bottles from landfills on a yearly basis – if each attendee were to use their Nalgene twice a day, this partnership could eliminate the use of up to 36.5 million single-use plastic bottles in one year.

Nalgene celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. Since the 1970s, the brand has set the standard for reusable wide-mouth water bottles and has been shaping the outdoor experience. The Summer Market Nalgene bottles will be available in two colors – Clementine and Woodsmen – both featured in the brand's "Inspired by Nature" collection. The classic-style bottles are BPA- and BPS-free, durable, leak-proof, dishwasher safe and made in the U.S.

Outdoor Retailer has eliminated the sale of single-use plastic bottles at the Colorado Convention Center during the shows, with water sales reduced to only boxed water at one location in the venue. Water refill stations will be available in all education zones and lounges, along with exhibitor booths and other show areas as designated by a water icon on show maps. Upon registration, attendees can pick up their free, 32-ounce Wide Mouth Nalgene bottle to use at the water stations throughout the week.

"We're excited to partner with Nalgene to give Summer Market attendees a refillable bottle and offer an easy way for everyone to reduce their plastic footprint," said Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer vice president and show director. "With over 170 water stations located in the Colorado Convention Center, attendees can head down nearly every aisle to refill and stay hydrated. The bottles are perfect for everyone at Summer Market to use and reuse during the show and take with them on their next adventures."

About NALGENE Outdoor

NALGENE® Outdoor Products is based in Rochester, New York. Founded in 1949 as a manufacturer of the first plastic pipette holder, the company soon expanded its product line to include state-of-the-art polyethylene labware under the NALGENE brand. By the mid-1970s, outdoor enthusiasts had discovered the taste and odor-resistant, leak-proof and rugged properties of NALGENE's large selection of plastic containers. In response to this emerging demand, NALGENE Outdoor Products was formed and today the consumer-oriented business offers its customers a wide choice of safe, environmentally friendly, BPA- and BPS- free products that meet their lifestyle needs. For more information, contact NALGENE Consumer Products or visit www.nalgene.com.

About Outdoor Retailer

Outdoor Retailer, the largest U.S. tradeshow and premier business event for the outdoor industry, brings together retailers, manufacturers, industry advocates and media to conduct the business of outdoor recreation through trade shows, Outdoor Retailer Magazine, product demo events, media events and web-based business solutions. The Outdoor Retailer trade shows are the premier outdoor industry events for North America, providing platforms for critical face-to-face business initiatives, line previews, innovations, launches, networking and retailer education. Visit outdoorretailer.com for more information. Outdoor Retailer is owned by Emerald Expositions, a leading operator of business-to-business trade shows in the United States. The company currently operates 60 trade shows, as well as numerous other face-to-face events. In 2018, Emerald's events connected over 500,000 global attendees and exhibitors and occupied nearly 7 million net square feet of exhibition space.

Media Contact

For Nalgene queries contact Marcia Gray, Gray Communications on behalf of Nalgene Outdoor, mgray@graycreate.com, (617) 990-7720

For Outdoor Retailer queries contact Lisa Ramsperger, Outdoor Retailer, lisa.ramsperger@outdoorretailer.com, (949) 225-3329

SOURCE Nalgene Outdoor

Related Links

http://www.nalgene.com

