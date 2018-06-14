NALIP Announces Panels, Speakers & Honorees for 19th Annual Media Summit June 21-24

The Latino Media Awards and Gala take place on Saturday, June 23, honoring industry's leading Latino creatives. This year's Outstanding Achievement in Film honoree is actor/director Diego Luna, who's on-screen roles include Y Tu Mama Tambien, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Flatliners, The Book of Life and Frida. Luna will next star in If Beale Street Could Talk and "Narcos" (Netflix). His directorial efforts include Chavez, Abel and Mr. Pig. The Outstanding Achievement in Television Award will go to actress Mishel Prada, best known for Fear of the Walking Dead: Passage and Tell Me How I Die. Most recently, she stars as "Emma" on Vida.

The Lupe Ontiveros Award will be given to 16-year-old actress and singer Isabela Moner, who starred in Transformers: The Last Knight. Next, she will star opposite Benicio Del Toro in Sicario: Day of the Soldado. She is also set to star in the titular role in Paramount Players' live-action feature Dora the Explorer.

Marvel Studios' Victoria Alonso will be honored with the Tech Arts Innovator Award as the only Latina to executive produce a series of box office hits, including Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and Guardians of the Galaxy, among others. Cris Abrego, Chairman and CEO of Endemol Shine North America, accepts the Industry Pioneer Award for his amplification of Latinx voices, with hit series such as Big Brother (CBS), MasterChef (FOX), Fear Factor (MTV), and Trading Spaces (TLC).

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed upon musician, film composer and producer Gustavo Santaolalla. He is the recipient of many honors including two Academy Awards for Best Original Score for Babel and Brokeback Mountain, two BAFTA's, a Golden Globe, the BMI Icon Award, two Grammy Awards and 16 Latin Grammys.

The Media Summit begins Thursday with the Official Selection Kick-Off Screenings and a late-night Launch Mixer. Friday highlights include the Keynote Luncheon and HBO's Welcome Reception on the roof pool deck at Loews Hollywood.

Must-see programming includes:

Entre Nos Part 4 special screening followed by a conversation with comedian, Francisco Ramos .

special screening followed by a conversation with comedian, . Saturday Keynote Luncheon, features Gloria Calderon Kellett ("One Day at a Time"), Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (20th Century Fox TV) and Tanya Saracho ("Vida") as they share their perspective on television and entertainment.

("One Day at a Time"), (20th Century Fox TV) and ("Vida") as they share their perspective on television and entertainment. Signature Conversation with CEO of MACRO, Charles D. King .

. Producing Master Class with Frida Torresblanco ( Disobedience, Pans Labyrinth)

( Creating Visions through Animation with The Book of Life creator Jorge Gutierrez .

creator . The Stand Up's Sit Down features, Al Madrigal , Melissa Villaseñor and Marcella Arguello as they discuss thriving in the comedy world.

"Every year we gain momentum and progress in our mission of providing resources and skills to emerging Latinx content creators." NALIP Executive Director, Ben Lopez, "We want to cultivate the talent that goes unnoticed and help bring a more inclusive voice to Hollywood. We are proud of the programming and speakers participating at the Summit, and we will continue to highlight Latinx creatives who have helped pave the way for a greater conversation about intersectionality within the industry."

The Summit attracts industry executives and media from around the globe for panels, workshops, screenings, showcases and valuable networking opportunities. For more information visit www.nalipmediasummit.com.

About NALIP: The National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) seeks to inspire, promote, and advocate for Latino content creators in media. As an established non-profit organization, NALIP advances the development of Latinx content creation through its programs focusing on narrative, documentary, TV, and digital formats. For more information, visit www.NALIP.org.

