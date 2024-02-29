Nalu Bio Adds Top CPG Talent, Dondeena Bradley, to Board to Drive Adoption of No-High, Chemistry-Derived Cannabinoids for Health and Wellness

Appointment Targets Innovation for Fortune 500 Health and Wellness Companies

While Helping to Close the Women's Wellness Gap—a $1 Trillion Opportunity

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nalu Bio , a biotech company that is expanding health and wellness solutions through the development of no-high, chemistry-derived cannabinoid CPG ingredients, products, and therapeutic applications, proudly announces the appointment of Dondeena Bradley to its board of directors. With a distinguished career guiding health and wellness strategy, research and development, and wellbeing and nutrition-based innovations for the top global CPG companies, Dondeena brings invaluable expertise to drive an industry shift comparable to the introduction of vitamins 70 years ago—all while while closing the women's wellness gap—a $1 trillion opportunity to improve lives and economies globally.1

Nalu Bio Adds Top CPG Talent to Drive Adoption of No-High, Chemistry-Derived Cannabinoids for Health and Wellness Post this Dondeena Bradley (left) joins Nalu Bio as the third female board member, including co-founders Caitlyn Krebs, CEO (center) and Phyllis Whiteley, Chairman of the Board (right), who collectively bring decades of pharmaceutical and healthcare experience that drive impact.

As a seasoned executive recognized for bridging the worlds of public health, nutrition policy, and food systems for Fortune 500 brands including Mars Wrigley (Vice President, Health and Wellness Strategy and Innovation), Barilla (Global Vice president, Nutrition and Well-Being), Pepsico (Vice President, Nutrition Ventures), and Weight Watchers (Global Head of Innovation), Dondeena will contribute to Nalu Bio's go-to-market strategy and growth trajectory. With a doctorate in Food Science and international experience customizing competitively advantaged wellness strategies that focus on physical, emotional, and social adaptations, her drive for change comes from investing thousands of hours immersed in the emerging science of wellbeing, stress, and life coaching.

"Dondeena brings valuable insights into CPG solution development and the pivotal stage for global health and wellness leaders' adoption of cannabinoids, making her an invaluable addition to our board," stated Caitlyn Krebs, Co-founder and CEO of Nalu Bio. "Her understanding of data-driven nutrition and health trends that drive corporate decision making, predictive foresight, and overall approach to mental health and wellbeing align perfectly with our mission to accelerate cannabinoids for the health of people and the planet."

In addition to Dondeena's wealth of CPG experience, recent studies, including research from Harvard Business Review , have highlighted the positive impact of female representation on boards, citing improved decision-making and performance outcomes. Dondeena joins Nalu Bio as the third female board member, including co-founders Caitlyn Krebs (CEO) and Phyllis Whiteley (Chairman of the Board), who collectively bring decades of pharmaceutical and healthcare experience that drive impact.

Closing the Women's Wellness Gap

In addition to enhancing its board composition, Nalu Bio aims to address the women's wellness gap with cannabinoid products to address wellness issues that can positively affect women's health outcomes and economic opportunities. According to a recent McKinsey & Company report , addressing the 25 percent more time that women spend in "poor health" relative to men not only would improve the health and lives of millions of women but also could boost the global economy by at least $1 trillion annually by 2040.

"Women are the caregivers for so many but often need to be reminded to prioritize their own wellbeing," commented Bradley. "I am honored to join a team that values the unique perspectives of women to help solve pressing wellness challenges through expertise and empathy. Together, we will advance a new category of cannabinoids solutions that promote health equity and empower individuals worldwide."

With Dondeena Bradley on its board, Nalu Bio is poised to lead the way in reshaping the future of consumer health and wellness. As the first company to offer AI-powered combinations of cannabinoids and bioactives, Nalu Bio continues to drive advancements designed to impact global CPG companies' innovation pipelines. Like vitamins, not only can chemically-derived cannabinoid combinations address multiple health needs, but they can scale responsibly, safely, and sustainably. For more information visit NaluBio.com.

About Nalu Bio

Nalu Bio is a female-founded and led San Francisco-based biotech company committed to accelerating the potential of cannabinoids for the health of people and the planet. Founded in 2019, Nalu Bio is harnessing the power of chemistry and predictive AI modeling to solve the world's top health and wellness challenges impacting 2 billion people globally, including pain, anxiety, sleep, and weight loss. Its proprietary pipeline of no-high, chemistry-derived cannabinoids for global CPG and therapeutics companies maintain the molecular identity of the plant while addressing the drawbacks, including safety, predictability, scalability, and sustainability. Nalu Bio offers minor cannabinoids and combinations with bioactives to provide effective, safe, and consistent products for food and beverage, health and wellness, and personal care. Additionally, its pipeline of therapeutic products mimics naturally occurring cannabinoids to develop new chemical entities (NCEs). This approach aims to increase druggability, safety, and efficacy while potentially reducing side effects in some of the most in-demand medications on the market. Learn more at NaluBio.com and follow on LinkedIn for the latest news.

1 Weilin Ellingrud, Lucy Pérez, Anouk Petersen, and Valentina Sartori, January 2024, "Closing the women's health gap: A $1 trillion opportunity to improve lives and economies," McKinsey Health Institute.

