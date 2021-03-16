Nalu Bio Partners with a Global Chemical Manufacturer to Scale-up their Synthesized, Ultra-Pure CBD

Nalu Bio is leading the way in the development of a new category of cannabinoids with their scalable, chemistry-based proprietary synthesis platform that produces an ultra-pure, consistently performing CBD without the ever-present risk of contamination from THC, heavy metals or pesticides inherent in hemp-extraction. As summed up by the investment bank Raymond James, "The only truly commercial alternative modality for large-scale production of pure cannabinoids is chemical synthesis."

Sam Banister, PhD, a leading expert in cannabinoid medicinal chemistry at the University of Sydney and Advisor to Nalu Bio, explained that, "Innovative chemistry and rigorous data are crucial for manufacturing complex natural products like cannabinoids at scale. I am very excited that Nalu Bio is working with such an experienced and reputable manufacturing partner to bring the highest quality cannabinoids to the market."

Matthew Roberts, Chief Technology Officer at Nalu Bio, talks about the company's motivation. "Nalu Bio is driven to help consumers, product innovators, and scientific researchers benefit from the full potential of high-quality, consistent, and safe CBD. Our team has worked tirelessly over the last year to develop a novel and scalable cannabinoid chemistry platform that will meet both the quality and quantity demands of a market projected to reach $20B by 2025."

About Nalu Bio

At Nalu Bio, we learn from nature, and deliver through chemistry. Nalu Bio is creating a new category of cannabinoids and wellness ingredients which will offer great therapeutic promise for more effective pain management and the treatment of opioid addiction, among other critical health needs. Nalu Bio's proprietary organic synthesis platform promises to set a new industry standard for purity, consistency, and quality, because it removes the risk of contamination from pesticides, heavy metals, and THC. This unique, scalable platform has the ability to keep pace with anticipated market expansions, and will reliably deliver high quality and widely-accessible cannabinoids to global retail and pharmaceutical markets. www.nalubio.com

