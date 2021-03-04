Nalu Bio Partners with World-Class Scientists to Evaluate Synthetic CBD for Non-Opioid Pain Management

Nalu Bio has developed a proprietary chemistry platform that enables highly efficient commercial production of organically synthesized cannabinoids. The collaboration with Prof. Mackie aims to demonstrate that synthetic CBD has the same potency and efficacy as plant-derived CBD.

Nalu Bio's platform eliminates any potential for THC generation, biological variability, unwanted contaminants, as well as the high-capital costs inherent in complex hemp extraction. The process reliably delivers consistent, scalable, sustainable and cost-effective CBD with each and every batch. Given these advantages, Nalu Bio will be well-positioned to establish an expanded pipeline of safer, purer and consistently performing cannabinoids for the wellness and therapeutics markets.

Prof. Mackie shared, "I am excited to be working with Nalu Bio and their exceptional team of healthcare professionals to bring a new category of chemistry-derived cannabinoids to patients and consumers worldwide, enabling effective pain management with non-opioid solutions."

"Ken and the Gill Center are world renowned for their understanding of the endocannabinoid system, which they've been studying since it was discovered in the 1980's. We are very excited to be working with these distinguished scientists to help us realize the full therapeutic potential of synthetic cannabinoids. We are especially pleased to welcome Ken to our Advisory Board," said Caitlyn Krebs, Co-Founder & CEO of Nalu Bio.

About Nalu Bio

At Nalu Bio, we learn from nature, and deliver through chemistry. Nalu Bio is creating a new category of cannabinoids and wellness ingredients which will offer great therapeutic promise for the treatment of pain management and opioid addiction. Nalu Bio's proprietary organic synthesis platform promises to set a new industry standard for purity, consistency, and quality, because it removes the risk of contamination from pesticides, heavy metals, and THC. This unique platform has the ability to keep pace with anticipated market expansions, and will reliably deliver high quality and widely-accessible cannabinoids to global retail and pharmaceutical markets. www.nalubio.com

About The Gill Center for Biomolecular Science at Indiana University Bloomington and Professor Mackie

The Gill Center for Biomolecular Science at Indiana University Bloomington provides neuroscience with a unique platform for innovation, resulting in real and rapid progress on understanding issues including pain, addiction, stress, and dementia. Dr. Mackie's team focuses on cannabinoid receptors, the cellular receptors responsible for most of the psychoactive and therapeutic actions of cannabis. Much of the lab's current work centers on how plant-derived cannabinoids interact with cannabinoid receptors and his team is deeply involved in pre-clinical and clinical drug discovery.

