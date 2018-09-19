NAM, PTC to Open Doors, Open Minds on Manufacturing Day

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufacturing Institute, the social impact arm of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), and PTC are joining forces to provide a first-of-its-kind Augmented Reality experience designed to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. As the inaugural National Partner sponsor of Manufacturing Day, PTC is providing substantial support for the nation's largest one-day celebration of manufacturing, which focuses on showing young people, parents and educators the opportunities a career in manufacturing offers.



"Manufacturers need the next generation to join the team. We are proud to partner with PTC and thank our many generous sponsors who are working together to show young people the future they can create in modern manufacturing," said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons, who also serves as board chairman of The Manufacturing Institute. "Our industry is facing a workforce crisis—with far more jobs open than we have people to fill them. It's a challenge all manufacturers are tackling—but it also presents promising opportunities for those looking for a meaningful, rewarding career."

"Manufacturing is foundational to society and to our economy," said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. "According to a recent report from Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute, 80 percent of manufacturers currently indicate a shortage of qualified applicants for skilled and highly-skilled production positions. In that context, we're proud to be working so closely with NAM to help inspire the next generation of manufacturers. We're also delighted to be collaborating with our strategic partner Rockwell Automation as we together bring solutions to market that will improve training, operational intelligence, and productivity across all of manufacturing."

"Our Manufacturing Day initiative provides so many great opportunities to show young people the endless possibilities of modern manufacturing, and thanks to PTC's leadership, I'm confident we'll be able to inspire even more to picture themselves in an exciting, new manufacturing career. That has never been more important," said Manufacturing Institute Executive Director Carolyn Lee. "Manufacturing faces an industry workforce crisis with nearly half a million jobs going unfilled today and millions more projected to go unfilled in the years to come. That's why The Manufacturing Institute, in concert with good partners like PTC, works so hard every day to promote modern manufacturing and jumpstart new approaches to growing manufacturing talent—especially through important programs like this one."

First held in 2012 and organized by its founder, the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International, Manufacturing Day gives manufacturers the opportunity to address the skills gaps they face, connect with future generations, take charge of the public image of manufacturing and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the industry as a whole. Learn more about Manufacturing Day and the significant impact this event has across the nation here.

The Manufacturing Institute, the social impact arm of the NAM, drives programs and research to promote modern manufacturing and jump-start new approaches to growing manufacturing talent. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

