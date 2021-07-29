NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces Q2 2021 Results

SHENZHEN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nam Tai Property Inc. ("Nam Tai" or the "Company") (NYSE Symbol: NTP) today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

SUMMARY

All of our PRC lenders have demanded us to repay their respective outstanding loans immediately due to the significant uncertainty on share ownership and the potential changes in the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company has been in an ongoing dialogue with the lenders to appease them from taking further legal actions, while exploring other potential lenders for refinancing. In addition, the lenders have suspended fund withdrawal of some of our bank accounts in light of freezing orders issued by the relevant PRC courts regarding some lawsuits filed by our suppliers, resulting in a liquidity crunch in our operations. As a result, the Company is unable to meet the progress payment of our contractors and suppliers, causing delays in the construction in progress and disrupting the day-to-day operations. Further, some of our suppliers and contractors have also taken legal actions against the Company for the outstanding payments. In general, our suppliers and contractors have imposed more stringent payment terms, further exacerbating the liquidity of the Company. The Company has been operating in this challenging environment, while striving to meet the completion schedule of Nam Tai Inno Park and the commencement of pre-sale of Nam Tai • Longxi.

In the quarter ended June 30, 2021:

Revenue was $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $8.7 million year-on-year.

in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of year-on-year. Net loss from operations was $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, reduced from net loss from operations of $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

in the second quarter of 2021, reduced from net loss from operations of in the second quarter of 2020. Consolidated net loss was $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, reduced from consolidated net loss from operations of $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

in the second quarter of 2021, reduced from consolidated net loss from operations of in the second quarter of 2020. Real estate properties under development, net was $336.1 million as of June 30, 2021 , an increase of $23.9 million from the end of 2020.

as of , an increase of from the end of 2020. Real estate properties held for lease, net was $124.5 million as of June 30, 2021 , an increase of $32.3 million from the end of 2020.

In addition:

The occupancy rate of Nam Tai Inno Park reached 59% by the end of the second quarter, an increase of 11% from the first quarter of 2021.

Approximately 1,200 dormitory units of Nam Tai Inno Park have been delivered to our tenants as of June 30, 2021 .

. The capping of the roof of Nam Tai Technology Center has been completed as of June 30, 2021 .

. We have applied for the pre-sale of Nam Tai • Longxi. Subject to the approval of the local authority, the pre-sale is expected to commence in August 2021 . The sales center and the show flats for the pre-sale have been opened since July 2021 .

The following tables set forth key highlights of the financial information for the periods indicated:

(In thousands of US dollars, except per share data, percentages and as otherwise stated)





Quarterly Results

Six Months Results



Q2 2021

Q2 2020

YoY(%)(a)

6M 2021

6M 2020

YoY(%)(a) Revenue

$ 9,547

$ 843



1,032.5%

$ 78,594

$ 1,542

4,996.9% Gross profit

$ 5,469

$ 160



3,318.1%

$ 50,439

$ 242

20,742.6% Net (loss) income from operations

$ (306)

$ (4,489)







$ 35,934

$ (8,211)





% of revenue



(3.2) %

(532.5) %







45.7 %

(532.5) %



per share (diluted)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.11)







$ 0.91

$ (0.21)





Consolidated net (loss) income

$ (292)

$ (3,784)







$ 25,339

$ (6,960)





% of revenue



(3.1) %

(448.9) %







32.2 %

(451.4) %



Basic (loss) income per share

$ (0.01)

$ (0.10)



(90.0)%

$ 0.65

$ (0.18)



— Diluted (loss) income per share

$ (0.01)

$ (0.10)



(90.0)%

$ 0.65

$ (0.18)



— Weighted average number of shares ('000)



































Basic



39,226



39,144









39,212



38,888





Diluted



39,330



39,144









39,280



38,888











































Notes: (a) Percentage change is not applicable if either of the two periods contains a loss or no amount.





Financial Position



As of June 30,



As of December 31,



As of June 30,



2021



2020



2020 Cash and cash equivalents(a)

$ 4,378



$ 60,980



$ 68,091 Short-term investments(b)

$ 66,662



$ 150,150



$ — Restricted cash

$ 100,582



$ 2,065



$ 1,134 Real estate properties under development, net

$ 336,116



$ 312,185



$ 370,674 Real estate properties held for sales type lease

$ 7,638



$ 31,558



$ — Real estate properties held for lease, net

$ 124,489



$ 92,207



$ — Property, plant and equipment, net

$ 26,132



$ 26,568



$ 25,026 Total assets

$ 694,384



$ 701,210



$ 490,140 Amount due to a shareholder

$ 146,869



$ 146,869



$ — Current portion of long term bank loans

$ 121,517



$ 122,883



$ 3,297 Accounts payable

$ 80,653



$ 61,559



$ 40,111 Advance from customers

$ 5,242



$ 69,722



$ 95,884 Long term bank loans

$ —



$ —



$ 121,548 Total shareholders' equity

$ 277,122



$ 248,828



$ 208,435 Total number of common shares issued

$ 39,258



$ 39,198



$ 38,935























Notes:





















(a) Cash and cash equivalents included all cash balances and certificates of deposit having a maturity date of three months or less upon acquisition. (b) Short term investments included investments with original maturities of three months and less than 12 months, and investments that were expected to be realized in cash in the next 12 months. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had short term investments of principal amount of $66.7 million, which were from the proceeds of a private placement completed on October 5, 2020 (the "Private Placement"), investing into a supply chain finance fund managed by Credit Suisse (the "Fund") with underlying notes insured by insurance companies with a credit rating of at least A by Standard & Poor's or A2 by Moody's, which was terminated with effect as of March 4, 2021 due to some of the fund's assets being subject to considerable valuation uncertainty and reduced availability of insurance coverage for new investments, and was subsequently in liquidation. We were notified by Credit Suisse that the liquidation proceeds were to be repaid by instalments.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2021

Key Highlights of Financial Position























As of June 30,



As of December 31,

As of June 30,





2021



2020

2020

Current ratio(a)

0.86



0.87

0.46

Debt ratio(b)

60.1 %

64.5 % 57.5 % Return on equity(c)

9.6 %

6.8 % (6.6) % Ratio of total liabilities to total equity

1.51



1.82

1.35



















Notes:















(a) Current ratio is calculated with all current assets divided by all current liabilities. (b) Debt ratio is calculated with all total liabilities divided by total assets. (c) Return on equity is calculated with consolidated net income (loss) divided by average of total shareholders' equity at beginning and end of

the period.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $9.5 million, compared to $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 mainly consisted of the lease income of $5.5 million recognized following the delivery of the dormitory units and operating lease income of $1.8 million from Nam Tai Inno Park, operating lease income of $1.1 million from existing buildings located on the sites of Inno Valley, Wuxi, Shanghai, and the leased space at Nam Tai • Tang Xi Technology Park. Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 mainly consisted of rental income of $0.8 million from existing factory buildings located on the sites of Inno Valley, Wuxi and the leased space at Nam Tai • Tang Xi Technology Park.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.5 million compared to $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 mainly consisted of revenue of $9.5 million, offset by cost of $4.0 million for the period. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 mainly consisted of revenue of $0.8 million, offset by rental cost of $0.6 million for the period.

Net (Loss) Income from Operations

Net loss from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.3 million, compared to net loss from operations of $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net loss from operations for the second quarter of 2021 mainly consisted of gross profit of $5.5 million, offset in part by our general and administrative expenses of $4.2 million and selling and marketing expenses of $1.6 million for the period. Net loss from operations for the second quarter of 2020 mainly consisted of general and administrative expenses of $2.6 million and selling and marketing expenses of $2.1 million, offset in part by our gross profit of $0.2 million for the period. The increase in general and administrative expenses of $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 was mainly due to the increase in legal, agent and professional fees.

Consolidated Net Income (Loss)

Consolidated net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.3 million, compared to consolidated net loss of $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Consolidated net loss for the second quarter of 2021 mainly consisted of net loss from operations of $0.3 million and income tax expenses of $0.4 million, offset in part by other income of $0.3 million and interest income of $0.1 million. Consolidated net loss for the second quarter of 2020 mainly consisted of net loss from operations of $4.5 million and other net loss of $0.02 million, offset in part by interest income of $0.4 million from time deposits and deferred income tax credit of $0.3 million.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $56.6 million in the six months of 2021 from $61.0 million as of December 31, 2020 to $4.4 million as of June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to net cash provided by investing activities of $83.2 million, offset by net cash used in operating activities of $39.2 million and financing activities of $2.0 million, an exchange rate effect of $0.05 million and the increase in restricted cash of $98.5 million. The net cash provided by investing activities was primarily attributable to proceeds from the redemption and distribution of short term investments of $83.5 million in the first six months of 2021.

Restricted Cash

Restricted cash increased by $98.5 million in the six months of 2021 from $2.1 million as of December 31, 2020 to $100.6 million as of June 30, 2021, as our lending banks have restricted the remittance from the bank accounts of some of our subsidiaries in the PRC in light of freezing orders issue by the relevant PRC courts regarding some lawsuits filed by our suppliers in the PRC and an injunctive order was imposed on the Company by the High Court of Justice of the British Virgin Islands of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in March 2021, which has restricted us from dealing with the proceeds raised from the Private Placement.

Real Estate Properties under Development, Net

Real estate properties under development, net increased by $23.9 million in the six months of 2021 from $312.2 million as of December 31, 2020 to $336.1 million as of June 30, 2021, primarily attributable to the increase of $25.1 million for the construction of Nam Tai Technology Center, $15.2 million for the construction of Nam Tai • Longxi, and decrease of $16.8 million for the construction of Nam Tai Inno Park. During the six months of 2021, the Company completed Tower 5 of Nam Tai Inno Park which was then transferred to real estate properties held for lease, net.

Real Estate Properties Held for Sales Type Lease

Real estate properties held for sales type lease are stated at the lower of carrying amounts or fair value less selling costs. Real estate properties held for sales type lease decreased by $23.9 million from $31.6 million as of December 31, 2020 to $7.6 million as of June 30, 2021. The decrease was mainly due to delivery of part of Towers 8, 9 and 10 during the six months of 2021.

Real Estate Properties Held for Lease, Net

Real estate properties held for lease, net are recorded at cost less accumulated depreciation. Real estate properties held for lease, net increased by $32.3 million from $92.2 million as of December 31, 2020 to $124.5 million as of June 30, 2021. The increase was mainly due to the transfer of Tower 5 of Nam Tai Inno Park from real estate properties under development during the six months of 2021.

Accounts Payable

Accounts payable increased by $19.1 million in the six months of 2021 from $61.6 million as of December 31, 2020 to $80.7 million as of June 30, 2021. The increase was mainly due to the increase of project payable of $9.5 million, $1.9 million and $8.7 million for Nam Tai Technology Center, Nam Tai Inno Park and Nam Tai • Longxi, respectively, offset partially by the decrease of project payable of $1.0 million for other subsidiaries, respectively.

Advance from Customers

Advance from customers decreased by $64.5 million in the six months of 2021 from $69.7 million as of December 31, 2020 to $5.2 million as of June 30, 2021. The decrease was mainly attributed to the recognition of revenue of $72.4 million from the prepaid rent for the units delivered to customers of Nam Tai Inno Park during the period, offset by $7.9 million of rent and other fees received in advance during the period.

Current Portion of Long Term Bank Loans

The current portion of long term bank loans decreased by $1.4 million in the six months of 2021 from $122.9 million as of December 31, 2020 to $121.5 million as of June 30, 2021, due to $2.6 million of loan repayments and $1.2 million of exchange loss in the period. In March 2021, the Company received demand letters from Bank of China, Bank of Beijing, Industrial Bank, and Xiamen International Bank (the "Lending Banks"), regarding payment in full of amounts due under the respective loan agreements with the banks. Following the demand letters, the Lending Banks have restricted the remittance from the accounts of the subsidiaries of the Company in their banks in the PRC. The Company continues to negotiate with the Lending Banks. All bank borrowings were re-classified as current liabilities as of December 31, 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had a total cash and cash equivalents of $4.4 million. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had a total cash and cash equivalents of $61.0 million.

The Company continues to discuss liquidity solutions with the lending banks and other financial institutions, and will provide a further update in due course.

Going Concern

The unaudited consolidated financial information of the Company for the second quarter of 2021 has been prepared on the assumption that the Company will continue as a going concern which contemplates the realization of assets and the satisfaction of liabilities in the normal course of business. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had net current liabilities of $55.0 million which, among other conditions and uncertainties, raised substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

In addition to the continuing negotiations with the Lending Banks and certain other creditors, the Company is evaluating several methods of financing, such as additional external financings, acceleration of the leasing of Nam Tai Inno Park, and pre-sale of Nam Tai Technology Center and Nam Tai • Longxi, failing which rights offering and project disposal will also be considered. Currently, the Company intends to raise loans from financial institutions and potential funders to maintain our operations.

However, there are significant uncertainties pertaining to the management of the Company as a result of the postponing of a special meeting of shareholders. For more information, see "Recent Developments – Dispute with IsZo Capital LP ("IsZo")". The current Board and management are committed to taking actions to preserve the best interests of all shareholders.

Please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for further details. The information contained herein has also been published on the Company's website at https://www.namtai.com/quarterly/index.html.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Leasing Progress

As of June 30, 2021, we had leasable area of approximately 365,000 square meters, of which around 85% was located in Shenzhen and 15% was located in Wuxi and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2021, the occupancy rate of our Shenzhen projects was approximately 63%, and that of our Wuxi and Shanghai projects was approximately 99%. The occupancy rate of Nam Tai Inno Park was 59%, an increase of 11 percentage points from the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Projects

Leasable Area as of June

30, 2021 Leased Area as of June 30,

2021 Occupancy Rate Shenzhen

310,193 193,901 63% Nam Tai Inno Park

264,337 157,061 59% Nam Tai Inno Valley

38,270 30,241 79% Nam Tai • Tang Xi Technology Park

7,586 6,599 87% Wuxi & Shanghai

54,809 54,390 99% Wuxi facilities

50,828 50,828 100% Nam Tai • U-Creative Space (Lujiazui)

3,981 3,562 89% Total

365,002 248,292 68%

Project Construction and Development Progress

For Nam Tai Inno Park , all constructions have been completed and approximately 1,200 dormitory units have been delivered to our tenants as of July 28, 2021 . We attracted approximately 60 new corporate tenants in the second quarter of 2021, mostly from healthcare, technology and related industries. We will continue to promote the leasing of industrial office and commercial spaces in the second half of 2021.

, all constructions have been completed and approximately 1,200 dormitory units have been delivered to our tenants as of . We attracted approximately 60 new corporate tenants in the second quarter of 2021, mostly from healthcare, technology and related industries. We will continue to promote the leasing of industrial office and commercial spaces in the second half of 2021. For Nam Tai Technology Center, roof capping for Towers A, B, C and D has been completed as of June 30, 2021 . Currently, we are conducting masonry and plastering works, and mechanical and electrical works for the four towers. We have not met the conditions for applying the pre-sale permit for the project.

. Currently, we are conducting masonry and plastering works, and mechanical and electrical works for the four towers. We have not met the conditions for applying the pre-sale permit for the project. For Nam Tai Inno Valley , we are in the process of obtaining approval for our urban renewal application. Before obtaining the approval from the local authorities, we will continue to lease the units in Inno Valley for short-term tenancy. The occupancy rate of Inno Valley was 79% as of June 30, 2021 .

, we are in the process of obtaining approval for our urban renewal application. Before obtaining the approval from the local authorities, we will continue to lease the units in Inno Valley for short-term tenancy. The occupancy rate of Inno Valley was 79% as of . For Nam Tai • Longxi, the main structures of the towers of the project are under construction. Subject to the approval of the local authority, the Company expects to obtain the pre-sale permit and commence the pre-sale in August 2021 . The sales center for the pre-sale has been opened since July 2021 and show flats are available for public viewing. The Company will continue to make every endeavor to facilitate the pre-sale amid the liquidity issues. However, there is no assurance that the pre-sale permit will be obtained and the pre-sale will be a success. Further, there is no assurance that we will receive payments regarding the pre-sale in a timely manner from the purchaser of Nam Tai • Longxi and/or their respective mortgagees, which may adversely affect our liquidity and financial condition.

Industrial Operation Progress

In the second quarter of 2021, we held several events to provide various services to our corporate tenants in respect of talent recruitment, technology facilitation, financing and policy consulting, aiming to support the growth of our corporate tenants and the technology community.

In respect of talent recruitment, we held a talent fair and partnered with six human resource agents to assist our corporate tenants. In respect of technology facilitation, we have established the "Nam Tai Inno Park Medical Device 3C Industry Platform" in Nam Tai Inno Park in April 2021 , aiming to facilitate cooperation and technology exchange among enterprises from biopharmaceuticals and medical device sectors.

, aiming to facilitate cooperation and technology exchange among enterprises from biopharmaceuticals and medical device sectors. In respect of financing, we co-organized the "2021 Investment and Financing for Smart Industry Roadshow" with the First Roadshow Co., Ltd. in Nam Tai Inno Park in May 2021 . The event, hosted by the Science and Technology Innovation Association of Guangming Science City, attracted nearly 80 investment institutions to participate and facilitate potential investments for the projects presented in the roadshow. In respect of policy consulting, we held the "1st Nam Tai National High-tech Enterprise Cultivation and Innovation Training Class" and provided one-on-one policy counseling services for 38 enterprises in the second quarter of 2021.

Real Estate Market update

In order to promote the healthy development of the housing market, the PRC government has been rolling out restrictive measures with the objectives to curb the rapid price increase in housing and speculation activities.

The Company is planning to launch the pre-sale of Nam Tai • Longxi situated in Dongguan in the second half of 2021. In particular on Dongguan housing market, the local government has also promulgated restrictive measures to curb rapid rise in housing price. For instance, on February 27, 2021, the Bureau of Housing and Urban Rural Development of Dongguan, Municipal Natural Resources Bureau and six other departments jointly issued a "Notice on the Further Regulating of the Real Estate Market Regulation" to curb speculation and excessive price increases. On April 29, 2021, the Bureau of Housing and Urban Rural Development of Dongguan, the Trade and Industry Department of Dongguan and the Immovable Property Registry of Dongguan have jointly issued a "Notice on Further Guiding the Selling Price of Commodity Housing" to restrict the pricing of the newly marketed commodity housing. Further, on July 9, 2021, the Bureau of Housing and Urban Rural Development of Dongguan has issued a "Notice on Declaring the Pricing of the New Commodity Housing Project" stipulating the rules to control the price of the new commodity housing and land tendering so as to curb speculation and excessive price increases.

Despite the implementation of these policies, the land sales market in Dongguan remains buoyant. On July 22, 2021, a parcel of residential and commercial land situated in Machong town, which is in close proximity to our Nam Tai • Longxi project, attracted 11 participants for public bidding and was transacted at a premium of 39.7% with an effective per-square-meter price of RMB14,008. This transaction, compared to the purchase price of the land where Nam Tai • Longxi is (i.e. approximately RMB10,950 per square meter), reflects our foresight to the market of Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macau Greater Bay Area, and our abilities to create value for shareholders through strategic expansion. Hence, we believe that despite the restrictive government measures, the growth of the real estate market remains steady and it is conducive for a healthy and sustainable development of our business.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Dispute with IsZo Capital LP ("IsZo")

On April 7, 2021, we filed an application to appeal the March 3, 2021 judgment issued by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands where it was held that the Private Placement was void and should be set aside (the "Appeal"). On April 20, 2021, the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal in the British Virgin Islands (the "Court of Appeal") has granted an order postponing the special meeting of shareholders previously scheduled for April 26, 2021 at a later date to be determined pending judgment of the Appeal.

West Ridge Investment Company Limited ("West Ridge"), being the 3rd Defendant in the dispute with IsZo, filed a Notice of Application for judgment requesting the Company to refund the consideration paid for the purpose of the Private Placement and other costs incurred in relation to the dispute with IsZo. By an order approved on June 28, 2021, the said application was adjourned with permission to restore after the handing down of judgment by the Court of Appeal regarding the Appeal.

Further, IsZo filed a certificate of urgency to, among others things, restrain the Company and Greater Sail Limited ("GSL"), being the 2nd Defendant in the dispute with IsZo, from taking any further steps in relation to an arbitration in Hong Kong whereby GSL has requested the Company to refund the consideration paid for the purpose of the Private Placement. The hearing in relation to such certificate of urgency was adjourned, and the Company and GSL have undertaken to take necessary steps to stay the arbitration in Hong Kong as stated in an order dated May 28, 2021.

The Appeal was heard before the Court of Appeal from June 14, 2021 to June 16, 2021. However, there is no indication as to when the Court of Appeal will hand down its judgment.

Supply Chain Finance Fund Managed by Credit Suisse

We have placed $150 million out of the proceeds from the Private Placement to the Fund with the objective of seeking a stable and enhanced return through an insured cash management solution. The Fund was managed by Credit Suisse with underlying notes insured by insurance companies with a credit rating of at least A by Standard & Poor's or A2 by Moody's. In January 2021, the Company received a redemption amount of $15 million from the Fund. The Fund was terminated with effect as of March 4, 2021 due to some of the fund's assets being subject to considerable valuation uncertainty and reduced availability of insurance coverage for new investments, and was subsequently in liquidation. We have been notified by Credit Suisse that the liquidation proceeds will be repaid by instalments. As of July 7, 2021, the Company received three instalments in aggregate of $70.7 million (the "Sum") from the Fund. We are restricted from dealing with the Sum as it belongs to the proceeds from the Private Placement. Please see "Financial Result – Restricted Cash" for more information.

We continue to negotiate with Credit Suisse and are committed to act in the best interest of the Company. Further, the Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Monetary Authority have confirmed receipt of our complaint sent on April 19, 2021. We will render every assistance so requested by the aforementioned regulators to the extent necessary and appropriate, and as advised by our external counsels. However, there is no assurance that we can fully recover our principal from the Fund.

Lawsuits filed by our suppliers

As of July 28, 2021, the Group has received a total of seven writs of summons from our suppliers in the PRC seeking orders from the relevant PRC courts to settle the alleged outstanding construction fees/payments amounting to an aggregate of approximately RMB80.7 million, in which the respective PRC courts have issued rulings to freeze bank accounts of the relevant subsidiaries of our Group amounting to approximately RMB21.9 million in relation to four of the aforementioned writs of summons. We are negotiating with the relevant suppliers, and seeking legal advice from external counsel to prepare for the upcoming hearings. Further, an arbitration in the PRC regarding a dispute over a design fee of one of our suppliers in the PRC was concluded whereby the Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration ordered that one of our subsidiaries in the PRC was to pay the supplier a sum as recognized and enforced via an award from the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court in June 2021. The said awarded sum was subsequently deducted from the bank account of the relevant subsidiary.

OPERATING RESULTS





As of June 30, 2021 (By Floor Area)

(in square meter) Project Completed

295,365 Project Under Development

345,451 Project For Future Development

170,200 Total

811,016

Project Portfolio - As of June 30, 2021

Project



Nam Tai Inno Park

Nam Tai Technology Center

Nam Tai Inno Valley

Nam Tai • Longxi City



Shenzhen

Shenzhen

Shenzhen

Dongguan Type(a)



Office and Dormitory

Office and Dormitory

Office and Dormitory

Residential and

Commercial

Property Site Area (sq.m.)



103,739

22,364

22,367

33,763 Capacity GFA



265,139

139,746

N/A

84,408 Total GFA (sq.m.)



331,701

194,595

170,200(b)

114,520 Total

GFA Completed(c)



295,365

-

-

- Under

Development

(sq.m.)



36,336(d)

194,595

-

114,520 Future

Development

(sq. m.)



-

-

170,200(b)

- Interest

Attributable To

Us



100%

100%

100%

100% Address



Fenghuang

Community,

Guangming District,

Shenzhen

Namtai Road, Baoan District, Shenzhen

Dongtai Village,

Machong Town,

Dongguan























Notes:





















(a) The types of our projects are based on our development plans or certificates issued by the relevant authority subject to adjustment upon the final approval. (b) The gross floor area is based on the assumption that we will receive M-0 zoning approval for the entire Inno Valley site prior to its redevelopment. If we do not receive the M-0 zoning approval, we will be required to develop Inno Valley under the M-1 zoning requirements. In that case, appropriate adjustments to our plan will have to be made. The existing gross floor area of Inno Valley is 41,927 square meters. According to "Shenzhen Industrial Block Range Line Management Measures", the location of Nam Tai Inno Valley is within the designated industrial block range, of which the government strictly controls the proportion of M-0 zoning on industrial land. Therefore, the proportion of M-0 zoning, floor area ratio and construction area of Inno Valley are subject to the final approval of the government which is uncertain at this time. We cannot guarantee that we will be able to develop Inno Valley according to the floor area currently disclosed. (c) Properties completed refer to the status following the completion of the construction of the properties, the registration of the completion acceptance and the internal acceptance criteria. (d) As of July 28, all constructions of Nam Tai Inno Park have been completed.

Properties Under Development

The table below sets forth certain information of our property projects under development as of June 30, 2021, comprising properties under development with the foundation work construction permits obtained but the construction work was still in progress.



Project

Nam Tai Inno Park

Nam Tai Technology

Center

Nam Tai • Longxi City

Shenzhen

Shenzhen

Dongguan (Estimated) Total GFA (sq. m.)

331,701

194,595

114,520 (Estimated) Leasable GFA (sq. m.)

264,337

-

- (Estimated) Saleable GFA (sq. m.)

-

130,166

64,408(a) Commencement of Construction

May 2017

December 2018

July 2020 Status of Pre-sale Permit

Not eligible

To be obtained

To be obtained (Estimated) Completion Time

July 2021

2022

2022 Interest Attributable to Us

100%

100%

100%













Notes: (a) Excluding parking space and construction area that needs to be handed over to the local government free of charge. The final floor area is subject to the approval of the government.

Properties for Future Development

The table below sets forth certain information of our property projects held for future development as of June 30, 2021, comprising properties for which we have obtained the land use right certificate and are in the process of obtaining the foundation work construction permits, or we have entered into land grant contracts or are in the process of applying for special planning although the land use right certificate is not yet obtained.

Project

Nam Tai Inno Valley City

Shenzhen Estimated Total GFA(1) (sq. m.)

170,200 Estimated Completion Time

2025 Note: (1) The figures are subject to adjustment upon the final approval of the relevant authority.

Projects for Operation and Management

The table below sets forth certain information of our projects leased from third parties for operation and management as of June 30, 2021.



Project

Location

Contracted Floor Area (sq. m.)

Operation Model 1 Nam Tai • Tang Xi Technology Park

Shenzhen

7,586

Tenant Recruitment and

Operation 2 Nam Tai • U-Creative Space (Lujiazui)

Shanghai

3,981

Tenant Recruitment and

Operation

The information contained in, or that can be accessed through, the website mentioned in this announcement does not form part of the announcement.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE OUR SHARE PRICE TO DECLINE

NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (In Thousands of US dollars except share and per share data)















Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,



2021

2020



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited) Revenue

$ 9,547





843



$ 78,594



$ 1,542 Cost of revenue



(4,078)





(683)





(28,155)





(1,300) Gross profit

$ 5,469



$ 160



$ 50,439



$ 242 Expenses





























General and administrative expenses



(4,174)





(2,545)





(11,761)





(5,548) Selling and marketing expenses



(1,601)





(2,104)





(2,744)





(2,905) Total operating expenses

$ (5,775)



$ (4,649)



$ (14,505)



$ (8,453) Net income (loss) from operations

$ (306)



$ (4,489)



$ 35,934



$ (8,211) Other income (expense), net



291





(2)





336





(59) Interest income



93





368





174





779 Income (Loss) before income tax

$ 78



$ (4,123)



$ 36,444



$ (7,491) Income tax (expense) benefit



(370)





339





(11,105)





531 Consolidated net income (loss)

$ (292)



$ (3,784)



$ 25,339



$ (6,960) Other comprehensive income (loss) (1)



5,031





243





2,197





(2,494) Functional currency translation adjustment



5,031





243





2,197





(2,494) Consolidated comprehensive income (loss)

$ 4,739



$ (3,541)



$ 27,536



$ (9,454) Earnings (loss) Per Share





























Basic

$ (0.01)



$ (0.10)



$ 0.65



$ (0.18) Diluted

$ (0.01)



$ (0.10)



$ 0.65



$ (0.18) Weighted average number of shares ('000)





























Basic



39,226





39,144





39,212





38,888 Diluted



39,330





39,144





39,280





38,888

Notes: (1) Other comprehensive loss was due to foreign exchange translation.

NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS AT JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 (In Thousands of US dollars)















June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020



(Unaudited)



(Audited) ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,378



$ 60,980 Restricted cash



100,582





2,065 Short term investments



66,662





150,150 Rental deposits



156





156 Accounts receivable



4,430





3,965 Real estate properties under development, net



136,912





121,693 Real estate properties held for sales type lease



7,638





31,558 Prepaid expenses and other receivables



9,163





7,141 Total current assets

$ 329,921



$ 377,708 Rental deposits



344





287 Real estate properties under development, net



199,204





190,492 Property, plant and equipment, net



26,132





26,568 Real estate properties held for lease, net



124,489





92,207 Right of use assets



9,161





9,695 Deferred income tax assets



5,033





4,154 Other assets



100





99 Total assets

$ 694,384



$ 701,210 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Current portion of long term bank loans



121,517





122,883 Accounts payable



80,653





61,559 Rental deposits from customers



709





1,498 Accrued expenses and other payables



28,381





30,136 Advance from customers



5,242





69,722 Amount due to a shareholder



146,869





146,869 Amount due to a related company



941





161 Current portion of lease liabilities



604





1,064 Total current liabilities

$ 384,916



$ 433,892 Long term rental deposits



2,481





300 Financing lease payable



19





19 Deferred income tax liabilities



20,990





8,927 Noncurrent portion of lease liabilities



8,856





9,244 Total liabilities

$ 417,262



$ 452,382 EQUITY













Shareholders' equity:













Common shares



393





392 Additional paid-in capital



265,841





265,084 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



14,517





(10,822 Accumulated other comprehensive loss(1)



(3,629)





(5,826 Total shareholders' equity

$ 277,122



$ 248,828 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 694,384



$ 701,210

Notes: (1) Accumulated other comprehensive loss represented conversion differences in foreign currency statements.

NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (In Thousands of US dollars)





Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30, 2021

2020



2021





2020



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





























Consolidated net (loss) income

$ (292)



$ (3,784)



$ 25,339



$ (6,960) Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization



1,198





383





2,283





777 Amortization of right of use assets



505





444





971





852 Unrealized gain of trading securities



—





(97)





—





— Share-based compensation expenses



96





363





193





1,102 Unrealized exchange (gain) loss



(752)





16





(103)





(28) Deferred income tax benefit



589





(356)





11,184





(515) Changes in assets and liabilities:





























(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable



(306)





1





(465)





(6) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other receivables



(1,156)





18,322





(2,022)





6,242 Increase in deposit



(57)





(4)





(57)





(178) Increase in real estate properties under development



(17,908)





(106,673)





(10,291)





(114,357) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other payables



650





1,317





(1,638)





(5,485) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable



3,510





(586)





(976)





(586) Decrease in lease liabilities



(952)





(197)





(1,303)





(851) (Decrease) increase in advance from customers



(2,950)





24,664





(64,480)





28,242 Increase in rental deposits from customers



916





94





1,392





470 Increase in amount due to a related company



780





—





780





— Total adjustments

$ (15,837)



$ (62,309)



$ (64,532)



$ (84,321) Net cash used in operating activities

$ (16,129)



$ (66,093)



$ (39,193)



$ (91,281) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





























Purchase of property, plant & equipment



(232)





(364)





(316)





(397) Proceeds from trading securities



—





2,823





—





— Decrease in short term investments



25,737





4,090





83,488





2,166 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$ 25,505



$ 6,549



$ 83,172



$ 1,769 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





























Repayment of bank loans



(1,317)





(872)





(2,584)





(8,135) Proceeds from bank loans



—





3,388





—





38,274 Proceeds from shares issued for option exercise



565





—





565





2,049 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

$ (752)



$ 2,516



$ (2,019)



$ 32,188 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash

$ 8,624



$ (57,028)



$ 41,960



$ (57,324) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



92,499





122,130





63,045





130,218 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash



3,837





4,123





(45)





(3,669) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 104,960



$ 69,225



$ 104,960



$ 69,225 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON CASH FLOWS





























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,378



$ 68,091



$ 4,378



$ 68,091 Restricted cash

$ 100,582



$ 1,134



$ 100,582



$ 1,134







































NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (In Thousands of US dollars)

1. These financial statements, including the consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2020, which was derived from audited financial statements, do not include all of the information and notes required by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles for complete financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. 2. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (consisting of normal, recurring adjustments) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. Operating results for the interim periods presented are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year ending December 31, 2021. 3. Accumulated other comprehensive loss represents foreign currency translation adjustments. The consolidated comprehensive income was $27.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and the consolidated comprehensive loss was $9.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. 4. A summary of the operating income, other (expenses) income, net (loss) income and long-lived assets by geographical areas is as follows:





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 RENTAL INCOME WITHIN:























-PRC, excluding Hong Kong

$ 9,547

$ 843

$ 78,594

$ 1,542 NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS WITHIN:























- PRC, excluding Hong Kong

$ 1,841

$ (2,578)

$ 33,774

$ (4,273) - Hong Kong



(2,133)



(1,207)



(8,435)



(2,687) Total net (loss) income

$ (292)

$ (3,785)

$ 25,339

$ (6,960)





June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020 LONG-LIVED ASSETS WITHIN:













- Real estate properties under development in PRC, excluding Hong Kong

$ 199,204



$ 190,492 - Property, plant and equipment in PRC, excluding Hong Kong



26,021





26,389 - Hong Kong



111





179 - Real estate properties held for lease in PRC, excluding Hong Kong



124,489





92,207 - Right of use assets in PRC, excluding Hong Kong



9,134





9,511 - Hong Kong



27





184 Total long-lived assets

$ 358,986



$ 318,962

