NAMA 1300mg Organic Ashwagandha Formula Now Available on Amazon

ROSELAND, N.J., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1300mg Organic Ashwagandha formula is the newest addition to the NAMA family as the company recently launched the product, which is currently available on Amazon for buyers across the globe. The product is formulated to help users enjoy the amazing benefits of Ashwagandha, which include reduction of stress, anxiety, and panic attacks. The launch of the product on Amazon is in line with NAMA's goal of providing high-quality health supplements to its customers.

Ashwagandha has been identified as one of the most powerful adaptogen herbs in Ayurvedic healing. Its usage dates back to centuries ago, being used for the treatment of a plethora of conditions. Some of the identified benefits of Ashwagandha being an adaptogen include helping the body to manage stress by reducing cortisol, "stress hormone," levels. Medical researchers have also been able to complete over 200 studies to identify the healing benefits of Ashwagandha both in the body and brain. Unfortunately, many people have not particularly enjoyed the benefits of Ashwagandha due to the seeming difficulty in accessing products made with 100% pure organic Ashwagandha. NAMA is, therefore, looking to change this narrative with its recently launched product.

Made with 100% Organic Ashwagandha Root Powder & Black Pepper for optimal absorption, the product offers optimum anti-stress and anti-anxiety support to help users feel calm, relaxed, and have an overall sense of wellbeing. It also helps aid in the regulation of blood sugar.

The anti-inflammatory properties of Ashwagandha that are present in NAMA Ashwagandha also help in destroying free radicals responsible for inflammation, ultimately reducing joint pain throughout the body. Another benefit of the anxiety supplement is hormonal balance and mood support, helping to fight adrenal fatigue and acting as a natural mood enhancer.

The product has no GMOs, magnesium stearate, gluten, dairy, yeast, sugar, binders or artificial ingredients and comes with a 60-day 100% money-back guarantee. It has already started to receive accolades from different quarters thanks to its unique qualities. "Great product. Arrived quickly and will definitely order it again," says Frank J. Carbon on Amazon.

More information about the stress relief supplement and how to start living a happy life with the NAMA Ashwagandha formula can be found on their website here on: Amazon.

