Nama Revolutionizes the Way We Will Consume More Plants

The Future of Milk Is Here:

Nama M1 Plant-Based Milk Maker Delivers Barista-Quality Nut, Grain and Seed Milks, Answering Industry Needs

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nama, the leader in wellness innovation with its renowned Nama juicers, unveils the Nama M1 Plant-Based Milk Maker. This latest addition aims to elevate how individuals easily incorporate plant-based nutrition into their lifestyles, offering a fresh and enriching way to enjoy consuming more plants at home.

Nama M1 Plant-Based Milk Maker Reinvents Milk

Nama M1 Plant-Based Milk Maker

The Nama M1 is set to transform how we make plant-based milks with its innovative patent-pending technology. It effortlessly integrates blending and straining in a simple, two-step process, allowing for more flavor and nutrient extraction from nuts, seeds, and grains. The results—nutrient-rich, smooth, and barista-quality milk, and leftover dry pulp, which is perfect for various recipes and encourages a zero-waste lifestyle. Gone are the watered-down plant-based milks with little nutrition. These barista-style milks offer creamier texture and richer quality in minutes.

"We've seen the growth of plant-based milks over the past decade. While there are now hundreds of store-bought options, many of these brands fall short on quality and nutritional value, often containing added sugars, unwanted additives, and shelf stabilizers," said Dan Sheehan, Founder and CEO at Nama. "With the Nama M1, we're empowering health-conscious consumers to elevate their plant-based journey, allowing each to have recipe control in making delicious, nutrient-dense milks right in the comfort of their homes."

The Nama M1 offers an intuitive interface that guides users through its quick process, delivering barista-quality milk in under two minutes. This hands-free, versatile machine is not just limited to milk. It also creates delicious creamers and blends, like Golden Milk and Chocolate Hazelnut Milk, plus infused oils, soups, and flavored waters, embodying the company's commitment to quality, versatility, and environmental mindfulness. Its bespoke, environmentally friendly packaging and 15-year warranty align perfectly with Nama's dedication to sustainability and reducing household waste.

In recent reviews, customers tout the Nama M1 Plant-Based Milk Maker as "The product we've been waiting for," "It's a total game changer for our entire family," "I've never tasted nut milk like this before," and "This is the future of nut milks."

The Nama M1 is priced at $400 and is available on its website in North America, with plans for international release in early 2025. To learn more about the Nama M1 and explore other health-enhancing products from Nama, visit Namawell.com.

About Nama:

Nama, founded in 2019, is dedicated to nurturing healthier lifestyles through easy-to-use, innovative wellness products. Known for its top-performing juicers at 5-star ratings that have swept Nama to become a U.S. leading brand, Nama inspires individuals to live well by making plant-based nutrition accessible and enjoyable. To learn more about the company's products and commitment to sustainability and community, visit www.namawell.com.

