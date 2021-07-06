NAMAD To Host First-of-its-Kind Virtual Event Aimed at Expanding Opportunities for Minority Auto Dealers

LARGO, Md., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) is partnering with vFairs to host a first-of-its-kind Virtual Mini-Conference (VMC), offering opportunities and support to minority auto dealers to help grow their businesses. The virtual event kicks off Wednesday, July 7th, with additional sessions each Wednesday in July. and will be open throughout the month of July.

NAMAD's VNC will feature virtual panel sessions related to important auto industry topics ranging from The Future of the Auto Industry to Electrification to Using Data as a Competitive Advantage. Sponsors and vendors include automobile manufacturers and suppliers, financial companies that support the industry, and associated companies that regularly work with dealerships.

"These semi-live virtual sessions are unlike the endless video calls we've all been a part of since early 2020, as the Virtual Conference Center and Virtual Exhibit Hall settings you will experience represent the state-of-the-art in presentation and interactive technology," said Damon Lester, President of NAMAD.

The event aims to support auto dealers through education and networking, and to help the next generation of minority auto dealers in understanding current and future markets. Skill-building and scholarship opportunities are key points to be covered within the event. Closing out the conference will be the Diversity Volume Leadership Awards, A NAMAD/IHS Markit annual event that recognizes vehicle manufacturers who market their products directly to the ever-growing group of minority vehicle buyers.

The virtual speaking sessions, discussions, panels and exhibits will all be hosted on an intuitive, user-friendly virtual platform powered by vFairs, which mimics an in-person event.

"We're extremely grateful to be the chosen platform to power NAMAD's Virtual Mini-Conference. The work they do is extremely important in supporting minority entrepreneurs and we're glad to offer a platform that will help them continue to grow their businesses," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs.

The event will act as a launching pad for NAMAD's Annual Meeting in December 2021. Event registration can be found here .

About vFairs

vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.

Contact the vFairs team to learn more or request a demo to see a virtual event in action or visit www.vfairs.com .

About NAMAD

Now in our forty-first year, The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) has proudly taken a leadership role as advocates for diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the automotive industry. NAMAD collaborates with local, regional and national policy-makers as well as domestic and international manufacturers to establish business protocols which are meaningful, equitable and sustainable for our nation's minority entrepreneurs and employees currently and potentially working within the automotive industry in the United States of America. www.namad.org

Media Contact:

Jennifer Rodriguez

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687 ext. 703

[email protected]

SOURCE vFairs