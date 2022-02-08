NAMAKOR HOLDINGS ACQUIRES DUCHESNE LTD TO ACCELERATE THE COMPANY'S GROWTH

MONTREAL, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Namakor Holdings is pleased to announce the acquisition of Duchesne Ltd and the injection of the human and financial resources required to accelerate the company's current sound growth.

Sustain a Winning Track Record

A fourth-generation family company created in 1927 and managed by Mrs. Audrey Duchesne-Milette, Duchesne stands out in the highly competitive construction materials market. The company is a leading supplier to renovation centers, hardware stores, distribution centers, and specialized manufacturers throughout Canada and the United States.

"Exercising tight control at the design, manufacturing, packaging, and shipping stages, we deliver optimal quality throughout our wide product range: vinyl, steel, and aluminum siding and roofing, construction and collated nails, mesh and wire products, multipurpose and vapor barrier polyethylene and reflective insulation," underlines Mrs. Duchesne-Milette, Duchesne General manager.

"The extended Duchesne family regrouping all company personnel is justifiably proud of the contribution of multiple generations to the ongoing success of the company. With the human and financial resources supplied by Namakor, it is with enthusiasm and determination that we will pursue exciting new growth opportunities," adds Mrs. Françoise Duchesne, outgoing Chairman of the board.

An Outstanding Potential

"With a booming construction materials market in North America, we believe Duchesne has the world-class infrastructure required to successfully turbo-charge growth. Through our strategic partnership, industry network and financial resources, the Company is on a path to accelerate organic growth and expand into new geographic markets," says Mr. Abhinav (Abhi) Capoor, Vice President of Investments, Namakor Holdings.

A Seasoned Team

Mr. Christian Dauphinais joins Duchesne as president and CEO. "The success of Namakor's portfolio companies is driven by the addition of exceptional human resources at their helm," underlines Mr. Stéphane Huot, President and COO of Namakor Holdings. "Christian's focus on teamwork, collaboration, and autonomy together with his in-depth experience as Vice-President of sales and global marketing for Cobra Anchors and merchandising for Lowe's – Rona and Reno-Depot will enable Duchesne's seasoned team to reach new heights of excellence," adds Mr. Huot.

An Aggressive Strategic Plan

The North American construction materials market is characterized by strong competitors. To gain market share requires rigorous strategic discipline. "Namakor enjoys a stellar track record of supporting the long-term development of efficient manufacturing companies," highlights Mr. Patrick Dussault, Co-Chairman and CEO of Namakor Holdings. "We are pleased to rely on the vision, skills and extensive network of industry contacts of Mr. Sylvain Toutant who will be Duchesne's new Chairman of the Board. His key accomplishments as President and CEO of premier retail companies – David's Tea, Keurig Canada, SAQ, and Reno-Dépot – as well as his experience as a coach at the École d'entrepreurship de Beauce will be an invaluable inspiration and source for Duchesne's management team in the development and execution of an aggressive strategic plan," concludes Mr. Dussault.

ABOUT NAMAKOR HOLDINGS

Namakor Holdings is recognized for its deep operational experience. It is focused on acquiring mid-market companies in the industrial manufacturing sector in North America and in integrating top-tier management teams that drive profitability through operational efficiency, organic revenue growth, or growth from strategic acquisitions to create long-term value. The Namakor partners believe in long-term commitments to generate optimal profitability in a sustainable way. As such, NAMAKOR Holdings is the right solution for SME owners and managers who want to ensure the continued success of their business over the long term. In addition to investing in promising businesses, NAMAKOR Holdings provides them with constant operational support and enables them to benefit from ready access to a comprehensive business network.

SOURCE Namakor Holdings